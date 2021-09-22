H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton soccer shuts out R-S

RUTHERFORDTON — The Patton boys soccer team made a second trip in three days to Rutherford County and left with a much better result Wednesday night, defeating R-S Central emphatically, 6-0.
Collin Callahan scored four goals in a huge effort for the Panthers (6-2-1, 2-1 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.), and Anthony Hernandez tallied the guests’ other two goals. Patton’s Xavier Bernabe, Alex Buckner and Brandon Uribe each contributed an assist.
PHS goalkeepers Anthony Ramirez (one save) and Connor Webb (two saves) earned the shutout.
“Solid effort tonight, but still way too many (shot) attempts compared to goals scored,” Patton coach Keith Scott said. “(We got) strong work defensively from Connor Rudisill, Bryan Cruz, Gabe Batz and Charles Morales.”
Patton next hosts Brevard on Monday.
POSTPONEMENTS
Wednesday’s wet conditions led to more Burke County high school events being postponed.
In boys soccer, Draughn now hosts Madison on Sept. 30, the same day East Burke will make up its home match versus Bunker Hill.
In girls tennis, the Patton at Brevard match initially postponed Tuesday was also not held Wednesday, and Maiden at EB was postponed Wednesday as well. Makeup dates have not been announced.
In girls golf, EB’s host Catawba Valley 2A Conference match at Lake Hickory Country Club was also postponed Wednesday with no makeup date announced.
And Freedom’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference cross country meet at South Caldwell on Wednesday was canceled and won’t be made up. The NWC has also canceled next Wednesday’s meet at Watauga.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.