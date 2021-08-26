H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton soccer, volleyball teams stay undefeated

Three different players scored goals and three players also finished with assists as the Patton varsity boys soccer team improved its record to 3-0 early in the season thanks to its 3-2 home triumph over nonconference West Caldwell on Wednesday night at the Catawba River Soccer Complex.
Jacob Hammons played a cross in to Eliseo Ramirez, who headed the ball into the back of the net to put the Panthers up 1-0 and provide the only scoring before intermission. Patton got its initial second-half goal from Collin Callahan off an assist from Connor Rudisill before Alex Buckner notched the game-winner off a spectacular cross from Joel Mendez.
Panthers coach Keith Scott called it “a much better performance tonight” compared to Monday’s road win over East Burke.
“We controlled the first half with good ball movement and dominated in possession,” Scott said. “(The) excellent ball movement (was) led by Collin, Xavier Bernabe and Kenji Vue. The defense, led by Connor and Bryan Cruz along with Brandon Monroy, Charles Morales and Gabe Batz, controlled the West front line and help start our attacks the majority of the night.”
Patton is off until hosting crosstown rival Freedom on campus next Wednesday (Sept. 1) at 6 p.m. PHS recently announced the game will serve as its Senior Night.
Freedom 0, EB 0
The Patriots (0-1-1) and Cavaliers (0-1-1) battled to a scoreless tie Wednesday at the Catawba River Soccer Complex. Cavaliers goalkeeper Eduardo Sanchez notched eight saves in the shutout.
“While we still have work to do, we had some positives,” Freedom coach Danny Miller said. “Captains Cole Johnson and Silas Miller worked together to organize a strong defense. Midfielders Miles Barnsback and Rene Bustamante performed very well to create opportunities to score (though) we fell short. Overall, while there are improvements to make, the boys held their own against a strong East Burke team.”
Both teams face former conference foes next. Freedom hosts Hickory on Monday, and EB hosts Foard the same day.
VOLLEYBALL
Freedom 3, EB 1
The Lady Patriots (2-3) were victorious for a second straight match Wednesday in Icard, rallying from a set down to win, 23-25, 25-16, 25-11, 25-23.
“The girls really came together and made it happen for us in a big way,” Freedom coach Connor Townsend said. “They’re getting better every day, and the enthusiasm they show makes them a pleasure to coach. I’m proud of them for stepping up and picking up a big win, and I look forward to every opportunity we get this season. This group has great potential if they keep going at this rate.”
Freedom was led on the stat sheet by Savannah Mooney (29 assists, 13 digs, four aces), Brooke Barker (22 digs), Ava Thomas (14 kills, three aces), Caroline McRacken (10 kills, seven blocks, three aces) and Sarah Armentrout (10 kills, 10 digs).
EB (0-4) was paced in defeat by Caroline Pruitt (13 assists), Aubree Grigg (nine kills, two blocks), Jordan Newton (six kills, four assists) and Katherine Greene (five kills, five digs).
FHS also won the teams’ JV match, 17-25, 26-24, 15-10.
Freedom hosted Draughn late Thursday, with EB visiting Patton.
Patton 3, S. Caldwell 0
The Lady Panthers (5-0) stayed perfect Wednesday with a 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 triumph in Sawmills. Patton’s Kenady Roper had 24 kills and 22 digs, Izora Gragg had 14 assists, 11 digs, seven kills and four aces, Kinley Attaway added 23 digs, Christina Skelly posted 11 assists, 11 digs and four kills and Lainey Poteet chipped in with seven kills.
The JV Panthers won 25-18, 20-25, 15-7, behind the play of Ella Norris (17 assists, five aces), Piper Atkins (15 digs) and Anna Lynn Ripley (10 kills).
CROSS COUNTRY
Freedom at NWC relays
The Patriots competed in a conference relay meet Wednesday at Riverbend Park in Conover, with their best boys and girls duos each taking third-place marks. Freedom’s Colby Anderson and Joe Hover (19:05.2) and Katie Deacon and Emily Kania (22:15.6) led the way, with the girls team of Sara Byrd Succop and Leah Kirksey (24:23.6) placing sixth.
