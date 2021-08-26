H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton soccer, volleyball teams stay undefeated

The Patriots (0-1-1) and Cavaliers (0-1-1) battled to a scoreless tie Wednesday at the Catawba River Soccer Complex. Cavaliers goalkeeper Eduardo Sanchez notched eight saves in the shutout.

“While we still have work to do, we had some positives,” Freedom coach Danny Miller said. “Captains Cole Johnson and Silas Miller worked together to organize a strong defense. Midfielders Miles Barnsback and Rene Bustamante performed very well to create opportunities to score (though) we fell short. Overall, while there are improvements to make, the boys held their own against a strong East Burke team.”

Both teams face former conference foes next. Freedom hosts Hickory on Monday, and EB hosts Foard the same day.

VOLLEYBALL

Freedom 3, EB 1

The Lady Patriots (2-3) were victorious for a second straight match Wednesday in Icard, rallying from a set down to win, 23-25, 25-16, 25-11, 25-23.