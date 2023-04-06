The Patton softball team’s four-game win streak ended as a result of visiting West Lincoln’s four-run seventh-inning rally Wednesday in Morganton.

The Lady Panthers (7-5) carried a 3-2 advantage into the seventh inning of the nonconference game. However, West Lincoln delivered three hits and capitalized on three Patton errors for a 6-3 victory.

Patton pitcher Marleigh Carswell suffered the loss.

A sophomore, Carswell also swung a big bat offensively. She belted a double and a two-run homer for the Lady Panthers. Patton also got multiple hits from sophomore Kara Redwine, with a single and a double, and sophomore Ellie Shuping, with two singles. The Lady Panthers’ nine-hit attack also included a double by junior Lindsey Devine and singles by freshman Alex Maines and senior Emma Grindstaff.

The Lady Panthers had scored first thanks to a run-producing hit by Grindstaff to bring home Redwine in the second inning. In the third, Carswell’s two-run homer over the left field fence came with two outs after Maines had delivered a one-out single.

West Lincoln scored its first two runs with single tallies in the second and fourth innings.

GIRLS SOCCER East Burke 2, West Lincoln 1

The Lady Cavaliers (7-4-1, 3-2-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) jumped back above .500 in conference play with a win Wednesday at home in Icard.

After EB trailed 1-0 at halftime, Macy McNeil and Ashley Hernandez netted second-half goals on assists from Hernandez and Karen Puac. Chloe Cook registered four saves in goal for the hosts.

BOYS TENNIS

East Burke 6, Lincolnton 3

The Cavaliers (1-11, 1-4 CVAC) picked up their first win in conference action Wednesday at home in Icard.

Singles victories for EBHS came at No. 2 with Qwinton Hemphill 4-6, 6-4, 11-9; No. 3 with Josh Thomas 4-6, 6-2, 13-11; No. 5 with Jacob Gersch 2-6, 7-5, 10-7; and No. 6 with Haiden Dale 6-2, 6-0.

EB’s doubles wins came at No. 2 with Thomas/Tristen Carswell 8-2 and No. 3 with Adan Lopez/Noah Ramsey 8-0.

Patton 9, Brevard 0

The Panthers (5-7, 4-5 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) picked up a shutout league victory Wednesday on the road in Brevard.

PHS picked up singles wins at No. 1 with Coley Welch 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 with Thomas Buchholtz 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 with Om Patel 6-2, 6-4; No. 4 with Bryant Arrowood 6-0, 6-1; No. 5 with Louie Skelly 6-0, 6-0; and No. 6 with Calix Pedro 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles wins for the visitors came at No. 1 with Buchholtz/Arrowood 8-4, No. 2 with Welch/Ethan Vaughn 8-1 and No. 3 with Pedro/Ryan Maney 8-1.

Alexander Central 6, Freedom 3

The Patriots (4-6, 1-6 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) fell in conference action Wednesday on the road in Taylorsville.

FHS picked up wins at No. 4 singles with Noah Hawkins 6-4, 7-7 (7-4); No. 5 singles with Bryan Gonzalez 8-6, 6-1; and No. 3 doubles with Phifer Settlemyer/Hawkins 8-1.

BASEBALL

Hibriten 11, Freedom 2

The Patriots (3-11, 0-6 NWC) remained winless in league play with a loss Wednesday at home in Morganton.

The contest was tied 1-1 after an inning before the Panthers surged ahead 2-1 after two frames, 4-2 after three and 9-2 after six before plating two final runs in the top of the seventh inning.