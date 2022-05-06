H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton softball ends season with victory

The Patton softball team capped its season with a victory, its third in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference, triumphing at home over Hendersonville 9-0 late Thursday.

The Lady Panthers (11-12, 3-9 MF7) took a 3-0 lead after two innings and expanded the advantage to 4-0 after three and 6-0 after four before tacking on a final three runs in the fifth.

PHS was led by Hailey Snodgrass (2 for 3, double, RBI, two runs), Bridget Patrick (2 for 4, double, two RBIs), Cierra Lail (2 for 4, double, RBI, run), Kailey Buchanan (2 for 4, RBI, run), Emily Shuping (double, RBI, run), Emma Grindstaff (double, run), Kara Redwine (double, run) and Katie Lail (two runs).

In the pitcher’s circle for Patton, Patrick started and went all seven innings with no earned runs, four hits, one walk and 10 strikeouts.

TRACK AND FIELD

East Burke in CVAC 2A championships

The Cavaliers squads recorded seven league titles and 15 podium finishes in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference championships, hosted by Bandys in Catawba late Thursday.

K.J. Byrd won titles in the boys 100 hurdles and pole vault. Spencer Goins won the boys 200 and was on the titlist 4x100 relay team with Asher Gebhard, Mason Robison and Avery Fraley, the latter of whom also won the boys high jump. Meah Walsh also was part of two first-place performances, winning the girls 3200 individually and serving on the winning 4x800 relay team alongside Piper Strong, Phil McDaniel and Mekenzie Harris.

Other podiums included Taylor Bostain (second in girls shot put and girls discus), Goins (second in boys 100), K.J. Byrd (second in boys long jump), David Price (second in boys triple jump), Fraley (third in boys long jump), Brady Bostain (third in boys shot put), Kolby Byrd (third in boys discus) and Shamus O’Toole (third in boys triple jump).

In total, the EBHS boys recorded 19 PRs and the Lady Cavaliers tallied seven.

GIRLS SOCCER

Freedom 1, South Caldwell 0

The Lady Patriots (11-4-1, 5-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) bounced back from a loss with a shutout league victory on the road in Sawmills late Thursday.

The game was scoreless until the 65th minute when Keyla Perez Rodriguez took an assist from Malia Withrow to get the guests on the board.

“South Caldwell is always very difficult to play at home,” said FHS coach Adam Mazzolini. “To win required our best effort and focus. I'm very proud of our players for being able to win against a very determined South Caldwell team.”

Kaylee Ollis recorded the goose egg in goal for Freedom.

Lincolnton 4, East Burke 0

The Lady Cavaliers (6-9-2, 5-7 CVAC) were blanked on the road in Lincolnton in Thursday evening’s conference contest.

The host Lady Wolves scored two goals in each half to secure the win.

Chloe Cook recorded seven saves in goal for East Burke.

Hendersonville 4, Patton 0

The host Lady Panthers (7-7-5, 5-5-2 MF7) capped their regular season with a league loss late Thursday in Morganton.

The visiting Lady Bearcats went up 3-0 by halftime and added an insurance goal after the break.

Danielle Wojcik tallied nine saves in goal for Patton and Stella Cross recorded two shots on goal.

BASEBALL

Hendersonville 8, Patton 7

The Panthers (5-7, 0-12 MF7) narrowly were denied their first league win in their last opportunity, falling to the Bearcats at home in Morganton late Thursday to wrap up the spring.

Patton led 4-1 after an inning but fell behind after Hendersonville scored five runs in the top of the third. The score was 6-5 HHS after four frames and both teams scored twice in the sixth.

PHS was led by Brayson Buff (3 for 4, run), Braxton Hensley (2 for 2, triple, RBI, run), Waylon Rutherford (2 for 2, double, RBI, two runs), Easton McCoy (2 for 3, double, RBI, run), Brayden Pearson (hit, RBI), Cole Whisnant (hit), Nick McGee (hit), Kanton Trull (run) and Reid Pons (run).

On the mound, Christian White started and went three innings for the Panthers with five earned runs, 10 hits, one walk and four strikeouts. Buff pitched four frames in relief with one earned run, one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.