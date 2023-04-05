The Patton softball team roared back with nine runs in the bottom of the seventh to turn an eight-run deficit into a 14-13 walk-off Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference win over visiting R-S Central on Tuesday in Morganton.

The Lady Panthers (7-4, 3-2 MF7) were down 13-5 after the Lady Hilltoppers tacked on two runs in the top-half of the seventh frame to extend a lead that was 3-0 after one inning, 7-0 after two, 8-0 after three, 10-1 after four, 10-5 after five and 11-5 after six.

The PHS offense was led by Kara Redwine (3 for 4, double, two RBIs, run), Alex Maines (2 for 4, home run, two RBIs, two runs), Lindsey Devine (2 for 4, double, RBI, two runs), Marleigh Carswell (2 for 4, RBI, two runs), Katie Lail (2 for 5, triple, two RBIs, two runs), Hailey Snodgrass (double, RBI, two runs), Emma Grindstaff (hit, run), Joellie Pinto (run) and Ellie Shuping (run).

The hosts’ pitching came from Carswell (5 1/3 innings, six strikeouts, six earned runs, 11 hits) and Shuping (1 2/3 innings, two strikeouts, zero earned runs, zero hits).

Draughn 11, Mitchell 0

The Lady Wildcats (12-1, 6-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) scored a shutout league win Tuesday on the road in Bakersville.

DHS’ offensive leaders were Aubrie Snyder (three hits), Finlee Young (two hits), Maddison Powell (double) and Cydnee Deal (double).

Katie Hamm tossed a one-hitter for the visitors, tallying six strikeouts and zero walks.

Bandys 4, East Burke 2

The Lady Cavaliers (5-7, 3-6 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) fell in conference action Tuesday on the road in Catawba.

EBHS was led on offense by Raegan Carter (2 for 3, home run), Addy Fortenberry (hit) and Kylie Long (run).

Fortenberry (5 2/3 innings, seven strikeouts, zero earned runs, six hits) and Kaylee Paige (1/3 inning) handled pitching duties for EB.

Alexander Central 17, Freedom 0 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Patriots (2-10, 0-5 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) lost by mercy rule Tuesday on the road in Taylorsville, giving up nine runs in the second inning of a league contest.

Leaders on offense for FHS were Tristan Silva Juarez (double), Lani Campbell (double), Rhiley Buchanan (hit) and Abigayle Gibson (hit).

Destiny White (2 1/3 innings, three earned runs, seven hits), Campbell (one inning, one strikeout, zero earned runs, two hits) and Daniell Robinson (2/3 inning, two earned runs, two hits) pitched for the visitors.

BASEBALL

Draughn 14, Mitchell 0 (5 inn.’s)

The Wildcats (10-3, 6-1 WHC) earned a run-rule conference win Tuesday on the road in Bakersville, scoring nine runs in the top of the fifth.

Offensive leaders for DHS included Logan McGee (3 for 4, double, RBI), Tate Jensen (3 for 4, RBI), Jacob Mull (2 for 2, three RBIs, two runs), John Robert Abernathy (2 for 2, run), Trey Jensen (2 for 3, double, five RBIs, two runs), Griffin Stephens (hit, two RBIs, run), Thomas Lambert (three runs), Logan Carswell (three runs) and Hunter Cody (two runs).

Tate Jensen pitched all five innings for the visitors, scattering 14 strikeouts, zero earned runs, four hits and two walks.

Bandys 7, East Burke 1

The Cavaliers (5-6, 5-4 CVAC) fell in league play Tuesday on the road in Catawba, giving up four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Leading the way offensively for EBHS were Hollan Cline (hit, run), Barger Shook (hit) and Colin Eckard (hit).

Eckard (five innings, three strikeouts, four earned runs, six hits) and Will Weidner (one inning, one earned run, one hit) pitched for EB.

Alexander Central 12, Freedom 0 (5 inn.’s)

The Patriots (3-10, 0-5 NWC) remained winless in the conference with a mercy-rule loss Tuesday on the road in Taylorsville, giving up seven runs in the third inning and five in the fourth.

Leading on offense for FHS were Carson Dyson (hit) and Anthony Frasva (hit).

Kyle Self (three innings, two strikeouts, three earned runs, four hits) and Gavin Campbell (one inning, two strikeouts, two earned runs, two hits) handled pitching duties for the visitors.

R-S Central 15, Patton 0 (5 inn.’s)

The Panthers (4-7, 1-4 MF7) lost by run rule in league action Tuesday at home in Morganton, surrendering seven first-inning runs.

The PHS offense was paced by Braxton Hensley (double) and Brady Davis (double).

Davis (three innings, three strikeouts, one earned run, two hits) and Cohen Christian (two innings, 14 earned runs, 15 hits) pitched for the hosts.

GIRLS SOCCER

East Burke 1, Lincolnton 1 (2OT)

The Lady Cavaliers (6-4-1, 2-2-1 CVAC) tied with the Lady Wolves in conference play Tuesday on the road in Lincolnton as both squads scored in the second half of regulation following a scoreless first half and a pair of scoreless bonus periods.

Ashley Hernandez scored a goal for EBHS while Chloe Cook tallied four saves in goal.

Freedom 1, Alexander Central 1 (2OT)

The Lady Patriots (1-6-4, 0-0-1 NWC) settled for a tie in their league-opener Tuesday on the road in Taylorsville as both teams scored in the first half of regulation then held each other in check the rest of the way, including two overtime periods.

Maria Perez Rodriguez scored the lone goal for FHS.

Hendersonville 5, Patton 0

The Lady Panthers (5-7-2, 2-4 MF7) were blanked in conference play Tuesday at home in Morganton. No more details were available.

BOYS TENNIS

Polk County 5, Patton 4

The Panthers (4-7, 3-5 MF7) suffered a narrow league defeat Tuesday at home in Morganton.

PHS picked up singles wins at No. 2 with Thomas Buchholtz 0-6, 6-0, 10-8; No. 4 with Bryant Arrowood 6-1, 6-3; and No. 5 with Louie Skelly 6-4, 6-1. The hosts also won No. 2 doubles with Buchholtz/Arrowood 8-1.

Bunker Hill 9, East Burke 0

The Cavaliers (0-11, 0-4 CVAC) were shut out in conference action Tuesday on the road in Claremont.

Jaydon Fair, Juan Merchan and Keng Yang won exhibition matches for EBHS.

BOYS GOLF

Patton 7th at MF7 match

The Panthers (364) finished shotgun on the field in Tuesday’s MF7 match at Hendersonville Country Club in Hendersonville, slotting in behind Polk County (294), Hendersonville (325), Chase (340), East Rutherford (343), R-S Central (348) and Brevard (360).

PHS was led by Brady Chamberlain (78), Will Radford (84), Triston Overton (95), Zachery Weller (107) and Cody Bollinger (107).