The Patton softball team battled back from an early hole to topple crosstown rival and host Freedom 16-9 in nonconference play on Wednesday in Morganton.

The Lady Patriots (2-4) took an early 2-0 lead after one inning, but the Lady Panthers (3-2) responded with five runs in the top of the second frame. The Patton lead progressed from there to 6-4 after three innings, 7-5 after five and 12-7 after six before the visitors claimed a 4-2 edge in the seventh inning to set the final seven-run margin.

PHS was led offensively by Kara Redwine (three doubles, five RBIs) and multiple hits apiece from Ellie Shuping, Joellie Pinto, Alex Maines, Hailey Snodgrass, Lindsey Devine, Marleigh Carswell and Katie Lail.

Carswell earned the win from the pitcher’s circle, allowing nine runs on 12 hits and recording four strikeouts.

FHS was paced by Lani Campbell (3 for 3, home run, double, three RBIs, three runs), Cassidy Taylor (2 for 4, RBI, run), Kadance Ward (2 for 5, double, two runs), Mikhayla Lingafelt (double, RBI, run), Tristan Silva Juarez (hit, RBI), Destiny White (hit, run), Keileigh Clontz (hit), Daniell Robinson (RBI) and Rhiley Buchanan (run).

White (four innings, one earned run, four hits), Robinson (two innings, three hits) and Lingafelt (one inning, one strikeout, four earned runs, six hits) handled pitching duties for the hosts.

Draughn 3, McDowell 2

The Lady Wildcats collected a nonconference win in walkoff fashion on a Maddie Crouch solo home run Wednesday at home in Valdese..

In addition to Crouch, DHS was led offensively by Cydnee Deal (hit, run), Aubrie Snyder (hit), Maddison Powell (RBI), Katie Cozort (RBI) and Katie Hamm (run).

Hamm (three innings, one strikeout, one earned run, three hits) and Cadence Clontz (four innings, zero earned runs, four hits) worked from the pitcher’s circle for the hosts.

TRACK AND FIELD

Freedom earns 5 wins at NWC meet

The Patriot teams collected five event wins at Wednesday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference meet hosted by South Caldwell in Sawmills.

Four of those were on the girls side, including two for Katie Deacon in the 1600 (5:21.70) and the 800 (2:24.18). Ava Cooke won the 400 (1:04.91) and Caroline McRacken won the 100 hurdles (16.72).

On the boys side, Asher Ellis won the 400 (59.30).

BOYS TENNIS

NCSSM-Morganton 9, East Burke 0

The Dragons (5-1) earned a clean sweep of the Cavaliers (0-5) in nonconference play Wednesday on the road in Icard.

Singles winners were No. 1 Davin Hyche over Raleigh Slutsky 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Viswajith Nambar over Qwinton Hemphill 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 Saisuprit Choutha over Joshua Thomas 6-0, 6-2; No. 4 Bryan Huang over Tristen Carswell 6-0, 6-1; No. 5 Landon Pierron over Haiden Dale 6-0, 6-0; and No. 6 Andrew Lord over Adan Lopez 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles wins went to No. 1 Hyche/Nambar over Slutsky/Hemphill 8-0, No. 2 Choutha/Huang over Thomas/Carswell 8-0, and No. 3 Pierron/Lord over Lopez/Noah Ramsey 8-1.

R-S Central 9, Patton 0

The Panthers (0-5, 0-3 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) remained winless with a shutout league loss Wednesday at home in Morganton.

No. 2 Thomas Buchholtz, No. 4 Bryant Arrowood and No. 6 Calix Pedro won two singles games apiece for PHS.

BOYS GOLF

Collado leads Draughn at WHC match

Guian Collado (84) led the Wildcats at Wednesday’s Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference match at Black Mountain Golf Course in Black Mountain.

He was followed by teammates Dylan Rhoney (98), Ethan Miller (107), Malachi Silver (108) and Kelton Mitchell (116).

GIRLS SOCCER

Hickory 6, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (1-4-3) were shut out in nonconference play Wednesday on the road in Hickory.

The loss marked FHS’ seventh consecutive non-winning outcome since a season-opening victory.

BASEBALL

Shelby 5, Freedom 3

The Patriots (2-4) dropped Wednesday’s non-league contest on the road in Shelby.

No more details were available at press time.