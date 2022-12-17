H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton splits matches at home wrestling tri

The Patton wrestling team split with its opponents at Friday’s home nonconference tri-match.

The Panthers (4-10) beat Lincoln Charter 53-12 but fell to West Caldwell 51-30 in Morganton.

In the victory over the Eagles, PHS got wins via pin from Nicholas Parlier (160) and Anthony Ramirez (170). Burke Wilson (152) won on a 16-0 technical fall.

Wins by forfeit came from Parker Winters (120), Luke Parker (126), Luiz Hernandez (132), Kamden Stephens (195), Sheldon Jordan (220) and Brayan Romero (285).

And in the loss to the Warriors, Patton got wins by pin from Parker (126), Hernandez (132), Stephens (195) and Jordan (220).

Romero (285) won by forfeit.

Freedom swept at South Caldwell tri

The Patriots (5-9) were swept at Friday’s South Caldwell-hosted tri-match in Sawmills, falling to the host Spartans 66-23 and to Crest 54-24.

Versus South Caldwell, Freedom got a win by pin from Hank Hall (126) and a victory via 21-3 technical fall from John Aguilar Ramirez (120).

Jeulenea Khang (106) and Fredy Vicente Perez (220) won in forfeits.

And against the Chargers, Freedom’s wins came on a 5-2 decision for Aguilar Ramirez (120), a 6-4 decision for Marco Velasquez (132) and forfeits for Khang (106) and Vicente Perez (220).

JV BASKETBALL

Boys

Patton 55, Polk County 40

The JV Panthers (5-3, 1-0 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) started their league slate with a 15-point win Friday on the road in Columbus.

Leading the way for Patton was Cohen Whisnant with 17 points. Laine Barrier added eight points, Brady Davis, Cayden Roscoe and Keltan Fox supplied seven apiece and Nathan Waters tallied five for the visitors in the win.

Avery County 59, Draughn 48

The JV Wildcats (2-4, 1-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) erased a late double-figure deficit before falling back behind 11 at the end in their first league loss Friday on the road in Newland.

Blair Cooper did the majority of the damage for Draughn with 26 points, including 11 in the third quarter and nine in the first. Emery Clark added nine points for DHS.

Maiden 48, East Burke 39

The JV Cavaliers (1-5, 0-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) opened league play with a double-digit loss Friday at home in Icard despite leading 15-7 after a quarter and 23-22 at halftime.

East Burke was led by 17 points from Jay Dixon. Owen Hartmann (eight points) and Will Weidner (six) added to the total for EB.

Girls

Patton 23, Polk County 22

The JV Lady Panthers (1-4, 1-0 MF7) scored their first win of the season in their league-opener, doing so in narrow fashion after trailing for nearly the entire second half.

Abigail Carpenter (team-high six points) scored the winning basket with 45 seconds left as Patton ended the game on a 5-0 run.

East Burke 49, Maiden 28

The JV Lady Cavaliers (3-2, 1-0 CVAC) earned a comfortable 21-point win to open conference play Friday at home in Icard, outscoring the visitors 13-3 in the fourth quarter to seal it.

Hermione Garro led the way for East Burke with 13 points and Kyndal Morrison joined her in double figures with 10. Linda Crawford and Addy Fortenberry supplied nine more points apiece for EB.

Freedom 39, Enka 19

The JV Lady Patriots (5-2) stormed to a 20-point nonconference win Friday on the road in Candler.

It was a balanced attack as Alayhia Bates and Natalie Tankersley led with nine points apiece. Leah Kirksey added seven more.

Avery County 60, Draughn 32

The JV Lady Wildcats (2-1, 1-0 WHC) suffered their first loss of the season in their conference-opener Friday on the road in Newland.

Jacey Davis (12 points) and Kenley Berry (10) scored in double figures to lead Draughn.