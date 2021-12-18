H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton tops Freedom, Draughn in Burke Brawl

VALDESE — The Patton wrestling team won the annual Burke Brawl Thursday at Draughn in a tri-match with the host Wildcats and Freedom.

East Burke, which has yet to wrestle a team dual-match, was not present.

Patton topped both Freedom, 30-21, and Draughn 36-12, to claim the event victory.

Against the Patriots, Patton's Luke Parker (113), Sawyer James (126), Jackson Poarch (170), Danny Marshall (182) and Sheldon Jordan (195) and Freedom's Jeulenea Khang (106) and Isaac Searcy (152) were all awarded wins by forfeit. Fredy Vicente Perez (220; pin) and Jesus Becerra (285; decision) won both contested matches for the Patriots.

Freedom (4-20) followed with a 24-12 win over Draughn off wins by forfeit to Khang, Searcy, Vicente Perez and Becerra. Draughn's Mason Beck (138) and Hampton Blackwell (170) won by forfeit.

The Panthers finished off with a win over Draughn where its match-winners were all by forfeit, including Parker, James, Marshall, Jordan, Nicholas Parlier (220) and Boston Carswell (285). Blackwell won the only contested match for the Wildcats (1-9) by a second-period pin and Beck earned another win by forfeit.