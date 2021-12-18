H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton tops Freedom, Draughn in Burke Brawl

VALDESE — The Patton wrestling team won the annual Burke Brawl Thursday at Draughn in a tri-match with the host Wildcats and Freedom.
East Burke, which has yet to wrestle a team dual-match, was not present.
Patton topped both Freedom, 30-21, and Draughn 36-12, to claim the event victory.
Against the Patriots, Patton's Luke Parker (113), Sawyer James (126), Jackson Poarch (170), Danny Marshall (182) and Sheldon Jordan (195) and Freedom's Jeulenea Khang (106) and Isaac Searcy (152) were all awarded wins by forfeit. Fredy Vicente Perez (220; pin) and Jesus Becerra (285; decision) won both contested matches for the Patriots.
Freedom (4-20) followed with a 24-12 win over Draughn off wins by forfeit to Khang, Searcy, Vicente Perez and Becerra. Draughn's Mason Beck (138) and Hampton Blackwell (170) won by forfeit.
The Panthers finished off with a win over Draughn where its match-winners were all by forfeit, including Parker, James, Marshall, Jordan, Nicholas Parlier (220) and Boston Carswell (285). Blackwell won the only contested match for the Wildcats (1-9) by a second-period pin and Beck earned another win by forfeit.
Good sportsmanship closed out the event as the Panthers assisted Draughn with rolling up the wrestling mats after competition had concluded.
SWIMMING
Draughn at Foard quad-meet
The Wildcats claimed three events late Thursday in Newton in a four-team meet that also included Hickory and St. Stephens in addition to the host Tigers. Team scores were not available.
All three wins came in boys action courtesy of Trey Jensen in the 50 freestyle (24.28), Jake Hudson in the 500 freestyle (5:46.59) and the 200 freestyle relay team of Hudson, Jensen, William Abernathy and Brady Carswell (1:47.73).
Freedom in NWC tri-meet
The Patriots competed in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tri-meet hosted by Hibriten late Thursday. No details were available.
JV BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Patton 41, Polk County 16
The JV Lady Panthers (5-3, 1-0 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) earned a victory in their debut in a new league late Friday at home in Morganton, hold the JV Lady Wolverines to just four points in each period.
Jenaya Johnson’s 17 points paved the way for Patton’s victory. Emma Propst joined her in double figures, adding 10 more.
Maiden 39, East Burke 16
The JV Lady Cavaliers (0-7, 0-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) remained winless after opening league play late Friday at home in Icard.
East Burke was paced by 12 points from Addie Fortenberry.
A.C. Reynolds 38, Freedom 22 (THU.)
The JV Lady Patriots (2-5) fell in nonconference action on the road in Asheville late Thursday. No more details were available.
BOYS
Avery County 55, Draughn 27
The JV Wildcats (1-9, 1-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) fell to .500 in league play on Friday night in Newland with a runaway loss, falling behind 28-14 by halftime.
Jacob Mull led the way for Draughn with 11 points and Emery Clark added seven more.
Maiden 41, East Burke 19
The JV Cavaliers (3-4, 0-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) dropped their league-opener late Friday at home in Icard as the JV Blue Devils earned a double-digit advantage by the intermission.
Barger Shook (eight points) paced the effort for East Burke and Levi Coble and Zack Crawford added four more apiece.
A.C. Reynolds 62, Freedom 45 (THU.)
The JV Patriots (5-2) dropped Thursday night’s nonconference road game in Asheville as the host JV Rockets sank their free throws at the end to pull away. No more details were available.
Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com