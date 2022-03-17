H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton track grabs 3 wins at Hickory meet

HICKORY — The Patton track and field teams claimed three event wins late Tuesday at a meet hosted by Hickory. North Carolina School for the Deaf also participated in the meet.

On the girls side, the Lady Panthers’ Madi Clay was tops in the 3200, timing in 11:38.80.

And for the Patton boys, both the 4x400 (3:39.10) and 4x800 (8:17.70) relay teams won.

PHS got an additional podium finish from Connor Rudisill in the boys high jump (6’0”).

Other high finishes for Patton included Cayden Roscoe in the boys long jump (seventh; 17’3”), Alex Gonzalez in the boys 800 (eighth; 2:25.30) and Kate Clark in the girls 800 (12th; 3:06.20).

The top finish for the Bears came from the boys 4x100 relay team (seventh; 57.04). Tie Barnes was NCSD’s leading individual finisher in the boys 800 (19th; 2:45.00).

Madison Harrell led the Lady Bears in the girls 200 (38th; 45.24).

BOYS TENNIS

Ashe County 9, Freedom 0