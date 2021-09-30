H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton volleyball avenges Polk loss in home thriller

What a difference six days — and a rowdy cheering section — make.
The Patton volleyball team avenged a loss in its most recent match last Thursday, the team’s only setback in fewer than five sets all season, as it rallied from a set behind to defeat visiting Polk County on Wednesday night, 25-17, 19-25, 18-25, 25-22, 16-14.
The Lady Panthers (12-2, 5-2 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) were led statistically by Kenady Roper’s 30 kills and 29 digs plus two blocks and one assist, while Izora Gragg posted 41 assists, 13 digs, four kills and two aces. Christina Skelly’s four aces were a team high, and she also added 15 digs, four assist and two kills. Danielle Wojcik supplied a team-best four blocks and chipped in with 14 kills, seven digs and an ace.
Other PHS standouts in the win included Kinley Attaway (26 digs), Hayley Caraway (16 digs, five kills), Lainey Poteet (seven kills, four digs, block) and Katie Stoudenmire (eight digs).
“Shout out to the student section for such great support and encouragement,” Patton coach Cindy Powell said. “The crowd help motivate us in crunch time.”
The Patton JV team lost 15-25, 21-25, paced in defeat by Piper Atkins (seven digs), Ella Norris (four assists, three kills), Clara Lane (three kills) and Anna Lynn Ripley (three aces, block).
A. Central 3, Freedom 1
The Lady Patriots (5-10, 0-4 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) fell Wednesday in Taylorsville, 11-25, 25-18, 14-25, 17-25, dropping a fourth consecutive match to remain winless in league play. No individual statistics were available.
SOCCER
Patton 3, Chase 0
The Panthers (8-2-1, 4-1 MF7 2A) ran their win streak to three games on Wednesday in Henrietta.
Patton’s Collin Callahan (assisted by Anthony Hernandez) and Alex Buckner scored first-half goals, and Joel Mendez (assisted by Brandon Uribe) added a second-half goal. Goalkeeper Connor Webb had four saves in the shutout.
“Another strong performance defensively tonight,” Patton coach Keith Scott said. “Connor Rudisill, Bryan Cruz, Charles Morales and Gabe Batz set the tone tonight as they halted the Chase attack.”
Patton next looks to stay hot at league-leading Hendersonville on Monday.
EB 6, W. Lincoln 3
The Cavaliers (3-7-1, 2-3 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) won a high-scoring contest Wednesday in Lincolnton behind a balanced effort. Six different East Burke players finished with a goal apiece: Jonathan Garcia (two assists), Landon Thorne (one assist), Anthony Ramero, Joey Williams, Bryan Perez and Oswaldo Apadoca.
Andrew Martufi tacked on one assist, and Eduardo Sanchez (three saves) and Marco Benitez (two saves) split time in goal during the victory.
Freedom 2, S. Caldwell 1
The Patriots (5-4-3, 1-1 NWC 3A/4A) gained their first league win Wednesday night in Sawmills. No individual statistics were available.
TENNIS
EB 9, Bunker Hill 0
The Lady Cavaliers (2-4, 2-2 CVAC 2A) swept the Bears on Tuesday in Icard, one day after dropping a home makeup match versus Maiden, 7-2.
East Burke’s match wins Monday both came in singles via No. 3 Braelyn Stillwell (6-3, 2-6, 10-5) and No. 6 Serenity Powell (7-5, 6-1). No set scores were available from Tuesday’s shutout win.
Ashe Co. 8, Freedom 1
No. 1 singles player Emily Kania (6-1, 6-4) claimed the lone win in straight sets Wednesday in West Jefferson for the Lady Patriots (0-7 NWC 3A/4A).
The most competitive FHS matches in defeat came from Ellie Deacon at No. 2 singles (3-6, 7-5, 8-10), Leah Kirksey at No. 3 singles (4-6, 3-6) and the No. 2 doubles squad of Kirksey/Delaney Dellinger (6-8).
GOLF
Patton tops Draughn
The Lady Panthers (134) topped the Lady Wildcats (175) on Wednesday in a nine-hole nonconference dual match at Mimosa Hills Golf Club.
Patton got scores of 40 from medalist Allie Witherspoon, 43 from Katie Riebel and 51 from Kailey Buchanan. Draughn was led by Lindsey Hodge’s 51, while Laney Hodge shot 60 and Sarah Mull 64.
