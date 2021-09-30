H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton volleyball avenges Polk loss in home thriller

What a difference six days — and a rowdy cheering section — make.

The Patton volleyball team avenged a loss in its most recent match last Thursday, the team’s only setback in fewer than five sets all season, as it rallied from a set behind to defeat visiting Polk County on Wednesday night, 25-17, 19-25, 18-25, 25-22, 16-14.

The Lady Panthers (12-2, 5-2 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) were led statistically by Kenady Roper’s 30 kills and 29 digs plus two blocks and one assist, while Izora Gragg posted 41 assists, 13 digs, four kills and two aces. Christina Skelly’s four aces were a team high, and she also added 15 digs, four assist and two kills. Danielle Wojcik supplied a team-best four blocks and chipped in with 14 kills, seven digs and an ace.

Other PHS standouts in the win included Kinley Attaway (26 digs), Hayley Caraway (16 digs, five kills), Lainey Poteet (seven kills, four digs, block) and Katie Stoudenmire (eight digs).

“Shout out to the student section for such great support and encouragement,” Patton coach Cindy Powell said. “The crowd help motivate us in crunch time.”