H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton volleyball claws back to .500 in MF7

The Patton volleyball team climbed back to .500 in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference on Monday in Morganton, defeating visiting Brevard in four sets, 19-25, 25-12, 25-14, 25-16.

In recovering from the first-set loss, the Lady Panthers (9-3, 3-3 MF7) were led in their charge by Izora Gragg (10 kills, six aces, two assists), Anna Lynn Ripley (10 kills, four aces, assist), Reece Edwards (six kills, assist), Lainey Poteet (five kills), Christina Skelly (four kills, 26 assists), Bailey Lambert (three kills, three aces, assist), Leah Haithcock (two kills) and Piper Atkins (ace, five assists).

The defensive effort was led by Gragg (33 digs, nine receptions), Atkins (27 digs, 19 receptions), Skelly (16 digs, block), Lambert (nine digs, 15 receptions), Ripley (five digs, three receptions), Poteet (five digs), Haithcock (four digs, two receptions), Edwards (dig, two blocks) and Ella Norris (dig, nine receptions).

PHS continues MF7 play on Thursday with visiting Polk County.

East Burke 3, West Caldwell 0

The Lady Cavaliers (9-6, 5-2 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) scored their fifth straight conference win Tuesday on the road in Gamewell, sweeping the host Lady Warriors 25-11, 25-10, 25-15.

East Burke was led offensively by Katherine Greene (seven kills), Aubree Grigg (six kills, ace), Roxy Taylor (four kills), Trysten Hare (three kills), Reese Abernethy (two kills), Allison Teague (kill, two aces), Addy Fortenberry (kill, two aces, 10 assists) and Caroline Pruitt (ace, 11 assists).

On the defensive side, pacing EB were Abernethy (six digs, 15 receptions), Fortenberry (four digs, two blocks, reception), Teague (three digs, reception), Kaylee Paige (three digs, seven receptions), Pruitt (dig), Taylor (dig, two receptions), Hare (three blocks), Grigg (two blocks), Katie Herrell (block) and Greene (reception).

EBHS will continue CVAC play on Thursday, hosting Maiden.

GIRLS TENNIS

Patton 8, Brevard 1

The Lady Panthers (5-4, 2-3 MF7) jumped back above an even record overall with a conference win Tuesday at home in Morganton.

Patton was victorious at No. 1 singles with Faith Webb 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 singles with Brianna Baker 6-2, 6-3; No. 4 singles with Hailey Snodgrass 6-1, 6-4; No. 5 singles with Riley Berry 6-1, 6-1; No. 6 singles with Brooke Johnson 6-0, 6-1; No. 1 doubles with Webb/Natalie Franklin 6-1; No. 2 doubles with Snodgrass/Berry 6-2; and No. 3 doubles with Baker/Kadin Scism 6-1.

PHS is set to continue MF7 competition on Thursday, hosting East Rutherford.

East Burke 6, Bandys 3

The Lady Cavaliers (2-2, 1-1 CVAC) pulled to an even .500 both overall and in conference play with Tuesday’s league victory at home in Icard.

Wins for East Burke came at No. 1 singles with Taylor Bostain 6-2, 7-5; No. 2 singles with Braelyn Stilwell 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 singles with Marabeth Huffman 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 singles with Gracie Hall 6-4, 3-6, 11-9; No. 5 singles with Joselyn Olvera Salgado 6-3, 6-0; and No. 1 doubles with Bostain/Stilwell 8-2.

EB next is scheduled to visit league foe Newton-Conover on Thursday.