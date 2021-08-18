H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton volleyball downs rival Freedom

Call it a typical new season refresh or call it the post-Ella Gragg era, but the Patton volleyball team still has plenty of punch.
The Lady Panthers, with a mixture of familiar and new faces — some in their customary positions and others moving around — picked up where they left off in Tuesday evening’s season- and home-opener against county and nonconference rival Freedom, taking a straight-set victory by a 25-15, 25-13, 25-16 score.
Freedom (0-2) led early in the first set before Patton took over, and the Lady Patriots also held tough for the majority of the third, leading 15-12 before PHS head coach Cindy Powell called a timeout. The Panthers (1-0) roared out of the pause, scoring 13 of the next 14 points to win it.
“We struggled with passing, and it showed,” Powell said. “When you can’t pass, it’s hard to finish anything through. So, I was just like, ‘Clean it up. Let’s have a good pass and we can have a good set, and then our third hitter can put it down.’ And they did that.”
A big part of the Lady Panthers’ roar back was a strong salvo of serves by junior Izora Gragg (16 assists, 12 kills), including an ace to set the final margin. Gragg had five aces in total.
“I just had the mindset to keep it in and just stay consistent,” Gragg said. “Just let us get it over with and let them make the mistakes.”
Patton also made quite a bit of hay behind the powerful right arm of Kenady Roper (24 digs, 19 kills), whose spikes accumulated quite a few points on the hosts’ side of the scoreboard. There should be even more of that than in the past with Roper serving as part of the PHS senior leadership.
“We’re versatile, and coach always wants us to be able to play every position,” Roper said.
Both players, Gragg and Roper, were given special recognition by Powell on Monday. During last year’s COVID-19-abbreviated campaign, Roper recorded her 1,000th career dig as a junior and Gragg tallied her 1,000th career assist as a sophomore.
Other leaders for Patton included Christina Skelly (13 assists, two aces), Meredith Kearson (11 digs), Kinley Attaway (10 digs, nine assists), Lainey Poteet (five kills) and Danielle Wojcik (four kills).
Sarah Armentrout led the FHS charge, including with an ace. Mallory Evitt, Caroline McRacken, Ava Whitaker and Brooke Barker were other key contributors for the Lady Patriots.
Patton returned to action with another home, in-county matchup versus Draughn late Wednesday. Freedom’s next contest also is against the Lady Wildcats in Valdese on Friday.
FOOTBALL
EB’s Fulbright named preseason all-state
East Burke senior running back Blane Fulbright on Tuesday was named to the preseason 2A all-state team by Friday Nights in Carolina.
Fulbright, the lone Burke County player selected so far, appeared on the media outlet’s third team at the “athlete” position after he earned county player of the year honors and was named all-conference as he rushed 203 times for 1,154 yards and 11 touchdowns, leading his Cavaliers to a 4-3 spring record. EB opens this season Friday night at Patton.
The FNIC 1A preseason squads were set to be announced late Wednesday.
POSTPONEMENTS
Freedom and EB both had their would-be soccer openers rescheduled for a second time Wednesday due to wet field conditions. The teams will now meet Aug. 31 in Icard at 5 p.m. Both teams now open the season today, with EB playing at Patton (postponed from Monday) and Freedom hosting West Henderson.
Also, FHS’ makeup date vs. McDowell in a game postponed Monday was listed incorrectly in Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s editions. The Patriots and Titans will square off Sept. 15 in Morganton.
