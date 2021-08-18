H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton volleyball downs rival Freedom

Call it a typical new season refresh or call it the post-Ella Gragg era, but the Patton volleyball team still has plenty of punch.

The Lady Panthers, with a mixture of familiar and new faces — some in their customary positions and others moving around — picked up where they left off in Tuesday evening’s season- and home-opener against county and nonconference rival Freedom, taking a straight-set victory by a 25-15, 25-13, 25-16 score.

Freedom (0-2) led early in the first set before Patton took over, and the Lady Patriots also held tough for the majority of the third, leading 15-12 before PHS head coach Cindy Powell called a timeout. The Panthers (1-0) roared out of the pause, scoring 13 of the next 14 points to win it.

“We struggled with passing, and it showed,” Powell said. “When you can’t pass, it’s hard to finish anything through. So, I was just like, ‘Clean it up. Let’s have a good pass and we can have a good set, and then our third hitter can put it down.’ And they did that.”

A big part of the Lady Panthers’ roar back was a strong salvo of serves by junior Izora Gragg (16 assists, 12 kills), including an ace to set the final margin. Gragg had five aces in total.