H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton volleyball ends regular season with win

HENDERSONVILLE — The Patton volleyball team wrapped up the regular season with a Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference win in four sets Thursday, 23-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-17.

The Lady Panthers (14-5, 7-5 MF7), who wrapped up third place in the league with the win, were led by Izora Gragg (16 kills, three aces, 17 digs, 24 receptions), Anna Lynn Ripley (seven kills, two aces, seven digs, 11 receptions), Christina Skelly (seven kills, 18 assists, 22 digs), Reece Edwards (six kills), Piper Atkins (two aces, 11 digs), Kinley Attaway (16 assists, 13 digs), Bailey Lambert (nine digs, 14 receptions), Ella Norris (seven digs, eight receptions) and Leah Haithcock (five digs).

In Wednesday’s five-set MF7 Senior Night win over East Rutherford, seniors Gragg (20 kills, 40 digs, 22 receptions), Lainey Poteet (12 kills, ace, assist, three digs), Skelly (seven kills, two aces, 19 assists, 17 digs), Haithcock (five kills, block, three digs), Clara Lane (kill), Attaway (two aces, 28 assists, 11 digs, reception), Lambert (two assists, 45 digs, seven receptions) Norris (11 digs, 12 receptions) and Hayley Caraway (assist, two digs), along with Ripley (nine kills, 13 digs, five receptions).

Next up for PHS, the No. 3 seed in the MF7 Tournament, is hosting No. 4 East Rutherford on Monday.

East Burke 3, West Caldwell 0

The Lady Cavaliers (13-9, 9-5 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) finished third in the league standings with a straight-sets victory Thursday at home in Icard, 25-14, 25-7, 25-21.

East Burke was led by Katherine Greene (11 kills), Aubree Grigg (eight kills), Trysten Hare (seven kills), Reese Abernethy (five kills, two aces, eight receptions), Caroline Pruitt (three aces, 14 assists, six digs), Addy Fortenberry (two aces, seven assists), Roxy Taylor (seven assists) and Janiyah Reinhardt-Phillips (six digs, 11 receptions).

EB, the No. 3 seed in the CVAC Tournament, next hosts No. 6 West Caldwell on Monday.

Draughn 3, Hibriten 0

The Lady Wildcats (12-9, 8-3 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) scored a straight-sets nonconference win Thursday on the road in Lenoir.

Draughn enters Tuesday’s WHC regular-season finale at home versus Mountain Heritage atop the league standings but as one of four teams still alive for at least a share of the conference crown, also including Rosman (8-4), the Lady Cougars (7-4) and Owen (7-4), which visits sixth-place Madison.

BOYS SOCCER

Watauga 6, Freedom 0

The Patriots (5-9-2, 0-5-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) were shut out in conference action Thursday on the road in Boone.

After the teams battled to a scoreless tie at halftime, the host Pioneers poured on all six goals.

Freedom continues NWC play Monday at South Caldwell.

JV FOOTBALL

Freedom 40, Ashe County 20

The JV Patriots (2-4, 1-2 NWC) picked up their first conference win of the season Thursday at home in Morganton.

Quarterback Kaden Davis accounted for six total touchdowns, throwing four and rushing for two more. Three of his scoring strikes went to Kobe Johnson and the other was to Jaylen Burgess.

Freedom’s defense was led by Gage Moses, Elijah McMeans and Cameron Brown.

Lincolnton 32, East Burke 20

The JV Cavaliers (2-5, 1-4 CVAC) dropped Thursday’s road league contest in Lincolnton.

Zayne Newman led the East Burke offense with 173 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 28 attempts as he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the ground for the year. He added a two-point conversion. Vernon Quintana (7-54) and Ossie Burkeen (2-22) supplemented the attack.

Burkeen (six tackles, one for loss) Bruce Robinson (six) and Jordan Fox (four) led EB’s defense.

West Henderson 52, Draughn 22

The JV Wildcats (1-3) fell in nonconference play Thursday at home in Valdese.

Marshall Brinkley opened Draughn’s scoring with an eight-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion. In the third quarter, he threw a 60-yard TD pass to Gavin Johnson. Brinkley scored a 12-yard rushing TD in the fourth period, adding another conversion run.