H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton volleyball falls at home, still earns No. 2 seed

The host Patton volleyball team’s quest for outright second place in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference was denied late Thursday in four sets by Hendersonville, 18-25, 13-25, 26-24, 23-25.
The result left Patton (15-4, 8-4 MF7 2A) and Hendersonville tied three games behind Brevard after the two squads split their pair of regular-season meetings. However, Patton still earned No. 2 seed honors for this week’s league tournament courtesy of a season sweep over fourth-place R-S Central, with whom the Lady Bearcats split over two regular-season matches.
That puts Patton at home versus No. 7 Chase on Monday with a tentative 6 p.m. start time in the first round of the event. Should Patton and Hendersonville meet again in Tuesday’s semifinals, the winner gets the higher state playoff seeding.
The Lady Panthers were not competitive in the first two sets Thursday but came alive late to steal the third set after trailing 19-15. PHS also traded blows with the visitors for most of the fourth set.
Kenady Roper, Lainey Poteet and Hayley Caraway led the offensive effort for Patton while Kinley Attaway, Izora Gragg and Christina Skelly did the damage at the service line for PHS.
EB sweeps W. Caldwell
The Lady Cavaliers (4-17, 4-10 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) defeated the Warriors twice late in the week, winning at home Friday, 25-10, 25-22, 25-7 after Thursday’s 25-7, 25-10, 25-8 road triumph in Gamewell.
East Burke on Friday got team-highs of eight assists from Claire Cook, seven digs from Catherine Hammack and six kills, five blocks and two aces from Aubree Grigg.
EB was led Thursday by Grigg (nine kills, five blocks), Cook (10 assists), Katherine Greene (seven kills), Trysten Hare (five kills) and Jordan Newton (eight assists, three kills, two aces).
EB also swept the two days’ JV matches, winning 22-25, 25-16, 15-8 on Thursday and 25-14, 25-8 on Friday to finish .500 in league contests.
The Lady Cavs will be the No. 7 seed for this week’s CVAC tournament and travel to face No. 2 seed Bandys on Monday in round one.
Mtn. Heritage 3, Draughn 2
The Lady Wildcats (13-7, 8-4 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) were edged in a five-setter Thursday in Burnsville to end the regular season. No more details were available.
SOCCER
Owen 9, Draughn 0
The Wildcats (0-9, 0-7 WHC 1A/2A) were shut out Thursday at home, allowing five first-half goals and four after halftime but keeping things one goal closer than in the teams’ earlier meeting in Black Mountain. No more details were available.
JV FOOTBALL
EB 30, Lincolnton 0
The host JV Cavaliers (2-4, 1-3 CVAC 2A) shut out the Wolves on Thursday as Caden Buff (120 rushing yards, touchdown) and Levi Coble (115 rushing yards, two TDs) provided a big lift on the ground.
Also for EB, Asher Gebhard added 51 rushing yards and a two-point conversion, Darren Hammons rushed for a 10-yard TD on his lone carry and Coble finished with a pair of conversions runs.
Defensive leaders for the Cavs were Gavon Franklin (six tackles), Diego Ramos (five tackles, two for loss), Patrick Hernandez (five tackles, one for loss), Hayden Parker (five tackles, forced fumble), Nathan Rees (forced fumble, interception), Coble (interception), Cannon Morrison (interception) and Jordan Fox (fumble recovery).
Ashe Co. 36, Freedom 28
The JV Patriots (2-2, 2-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) lost a close one Thursday in West Jefferson for their first conference setback.
Freedom’s Jaiden Belin had two rushing touchdowns, Jaylen Johnson added one rushing TD and Johnroger Hackett had one receiving TD. Gavin Garnes grabbed an interception to lead the FHS defense, which also got big efforts from Belin and Nic Bell, said coach Justin Hawn.
