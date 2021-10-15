H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton volleyball falls at home, still earns No. 2 seed

The host Patton volleyball team’s quest for outright second place in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference was denied late Thursday in four sets by Hendersonville, 18-25, 13-25, 26-24, 23-25.

The result left Patton (15-4, 8-4 MF7 2A) and Hendersonville tied three games behind Brevard after the two squads split their pair of regular-season meetings. However, Patton still earned No. 2 seed honors for this week’s league tournament courtesy of a season sweep over fourth-place R-S Central, with whom the Lady Bearcats split over two regular-season matches.

That puts Patton at home versus No. 7 Chase on Monday with a tentative 6 p.m. start time in the first round of the event. Should Patton and Hendersonville meet again in Tuesday’s semifinals, the winner gets the higher state playoff seeding.

The Lady Panthers were not competitive in the first two sets Thursday but came alive late to steal the third set after trailing 19-15. PHS also traded blows with the visitors for most of the fourth set.

Kenady Roper, Lainey Poteet and Hayley Caraway led the offensive effort for Patton while Kinley Attaway, Izora Gragg and Christina Skelly did the damage at the service line for PHS.

EB sweeps W. Caldwell