H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton volleyball to second round of playoffs

The Patton volleyball team, the No. 16 West seed in the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs, advanced to the second round with a first-round win Saturday against No. 17 West Stokes in straight sets, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22, at home in Morganton.

The Lady Panthers (16-6) also beat the Lady Wildcats in the second round on the road two seasons ago. PHS now advances to face No. 1 West seed McMichael (32-3), traveling to Mayodan on Tuesday.

Patton was led in the win by Izora Gragg (18 kills, ace, assist, 14 digs), Christina Skelly (eight kills, two aces, 12 assists, nine digs), Anna Lynn Ripley (six kills, three digs), Hayley Caraway (two kills, dig), Kinley Attaway (kill, ace, 19 assists, six digs), Clara Lane (kill, dig), Ella Norris (kill, three digs), Lainey Poteet (kill, four digs), Bailey Lambert (two aces, assist, 13 digs), Piper Atkins (assist, eight digs) and Leah Haithcock (dig, block).

The Lady Phoenix topped No. 32 West seed Trinity at home in Saturday’s first round to advance.

Brevard 3, East Burke 0

The No. 30 West seed Lady Cavaliers (15-10) saw their season come to an end in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs Saturday on the road in Brevard as they were swept by the No. 3 West Lady Blue Devils 25-9, 25-13, 25-12.

East Burke was led by Aubree Grigg (three kills, block), Reese Abernethy (two kills, eight digs), Katherine Greene (two kills, five digs), Roxy Taylor (two kills, assist), Trysten Hare (kill, two blocks), Katie Herrell (kill, block), Caroline Pruitt (kill, four assists, dig), Addy Fortenberry (ace, five assists, four digs), Janiyah Reinhardt-Phillips (three digs), Kaylee Paige (two digs) and Allison Teague (two digs).

Brevard will host No. 19 West seed Community School of Davidson in Tuesday’s second round.

Draughn to face Piedmont Community

The Lady Wildcats (14-9), the No. 9 West seed in the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs, will travel to face No. 8 Piedmont Community Charter in Gastonia in Tuesday’s second round.

Draughn advanced after a straight-sets first-round win against No. 24 Swain County on Saturday at home in Valdese.

The Lady Patriots (16-2) topped No. 25 West seed Avery County in four sets Saturday at home to advance.

GIRLS TENNIS

Local entries at regionals

Players from Draughn, East Burke and Patton, and Freedom participated in the NCHSAA 1A, 2A and 3A West Regionals on Friday and Saturday.

The Lady Wildcats were represented in singles by Katie Cozort and Maddison Powell and in doubles by Jenna Coffey/Abbey Humphries and Maria Medrano/Aubrey Childers in the 1A West Regional at Elkin Municipal Park and Mount Airy High School.

The Lady Cavaliers had Taylor Bostain/Braelyn Stilwell in doubles and the Lady Panthers had Faith Webb and Riley Berry in singles and Natalie Franklin/Brianna Baker in doubles in the 2A West Regional at Gardner-Webb University.

And the Lady Patriots' lone berth was Emily Kania in singles in the 3A West Regional at Hickory City Park.

Results and a list of those advancing to the state tournament from the NCHSAA were not available at press time.