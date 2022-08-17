H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton volleyball tops rival Freedom in straight sets

The Patton volleyball team kept a number of long streaks going with a straight-sets victory over rival Freedom on the road late Tuesday, 25-23, 25-15, 25-19.

It was the Lady Panthers’ sixth straight win over the crosstown foe Lady Patriots, their 14th consecutive in nonconference regular-season action, and their 15th in a row over Burke County competition.

After leading the third set 10-5, Patton (1-0) saw Freedom (0-1) rally to tie the score and, eventually, go up 15-14 before the PHS then saw a two-point lead tied at 17 apiece. After Patton went back up 22-17, FHS put two more points on the board before Izora Gragg finished things off with two straight aces.

“I really just wanted to get it in play and find the holes,” said Gragg, a four-year starter for Patton who finally is one of the team’s senior leaders.

“It’s just weird because I’m not used to going to coin toss or any of that. Now, it’s like, ‘Izora, go,’ and I’m like, ‘Woah.’ It’s new, but I feel like I’ve always had that (leadership) role.”

The Lady Panthers rumbled out to a 15-6 lead in the first set before the Lady Patriots rallied back to just a 20-17 deficit. PHS increased its lead to 23-17 before Freedom rattled off six points in a row to tie things up. But Patton got the set win when a Pats return that fell short was followed up by a Panthers ace.

Freedom jumped out to the early 3-0 lead in the second set, which later was tied 4-4 and 7-7 before Patton found its footing for a 12-7 advantage. The hosts recovered at to later trail just 12-10, 14-12 and 16-3, but PHS got some breathing room with six straight points to make it 22-13. A late-set FHS timeout did nothing to stem the tide at Patton moved to the brink of victory.

Offensive leaders for Patton included Gragg, Christina Skelly, Anna Lynn Ripley, Hayley Caraway, Lainey Poteet, Leah Haithcock and Reece Edwards.

Freedom was led by Haven Gladden, Ava Whitaker, Hannah Buchanan, Mary Taylor, Amy Walton, Caroline McRacken and Ella Brackett.

Freedom remains home to host nonconference Mountain Heritage on Thursday as Patton visits East Burke for another in-county, non-league matchup.

BOYS SOCCER Patton 7, Draughn 0

The Panthers (1-0) started the season with a dominating home win in shutout fashion over the county rival Wildcats (0-1) in nonconference play late Tuesday in Morganton.

“Nice start to the season,” said Patton coach Keith Scott.

Collin Callahan got PHS on the board in the 18th minute, the first of his scores en route to a first-half hat trick. The hosts went up 4-0 just before halftime on a goal from Grant Huffman. Callahan found the back of the net for the fourth time early in the second half before Ardlai Regino Pinto made it 6-0 Panthers with a free kick from 19 yards away. Calix Pedro put a cap on the scoring with his first career goal in the 60th minute.

Pedro (two) and Brandon Uribe (one) collected assists for the Panthers. Isai Jimenez Luna earned the shutout in goal, tallying two saves. PHS outshot Draughn by an 18-2 margin.

DHS hosted Freedom late Wednesday while Patton paid a visit to East Burke for non-league county matchups.