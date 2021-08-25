H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton volleyball wins at Draughn, stays perfect

VALDESE — The Patton volleyball team continued its undefeated start to the season with a sweep of county rival Draughn on the road Tuesday night, 25-16, 25-9, 25-6.

The Lady Panthers (4-0) started off with the early lead off a Danielle Wojcik kill and Kenady Roper ace before Draughn (2-2) gained an 8-6 advantage after a block and ace from Madison Powell.

However, Izora Gragg (kill, block), Lainey Poteet (two kills) and Roper (two kills) led the guests’ rally to gain the lead back at 9-8. The opening set was later tied as late as 12-all before PHS outscored the host Wildcats 13-4 down the stretch for a 1-0 lead.

Draughn scored the opening point of the second set and was still as close as 11-7 down via the play of Emma Lewis (kill), Bailey Bryant (dig, kill), Ella Heavner (kill) and Mattie Jensen (dig) before Patton again sprinted to the finish line, scoring 13 consecutive points in one stretch.

DHS again started out with the lead in set three off a Sara Walker ace, but the Panthers surged ahead for good at 3-2 and never looked back.

Patton played at South Caldwell late Wednesday and hosts county rival East Burke today. Draughn visits Freedom today.

McDowell-Mitchell football off