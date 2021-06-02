H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton wrestling finishes with winning league mark

CLAREMONT — The Patton wrestling team lost to host Bunker Hill 48-35 but defeated West Caldwell 53-18 at Tuesday’s regular season-ending Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference tri match to finish the 2021 campaign with a winning league record.
The Panthers (6-11, 4-3 NWFAC) trailed the Warriors 12-5 early before five straight wins via pinfall turned the match around. Versus the Bears, PHS led by 12 points twice and was still up as late as 30-24 before Bunker won four straight late (two pins, two forfeits) to pull ahead for good.
Six Patton wrestlers enjoyed 2-0 evenings: Sawyer James (120 pounds; first-period pin, forfeit), Dilan Patton (152; 20-4 and 19-3 tech falls), Hunter Bingham (170; first-period pin, third-period pin), Kaleb Spann (182; first-period pin, forfeit), Kamden Stephens (195; two first-period pins) and Jesus Blas (285; first-period pin, forfeit). Stephens and Spann recorded Patton’s fastest pins of the night, in 25 and 27 seconds respectively.
PHS single winners were Sheldon Jordan (220; first-period pin), Andrew Moseley (132; forfeit) and Luiz Hernandez (138; forfeit).
St. Stephens 66, Freedom 16
The Patriots (0-9, 0-5 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) remained winless following Tuesday’s setback in Hickory. Freedom’s wins came via Jeulenea Khang (106; third-period pin), Kalvin Khang (152; 13-5 major decision) and Fredy Vicente Perez (220; second-period pin).
Freedom ends the regular season today alongside nonconference A.C. Reynolds with a tri match at league foe McDowell.
TENNIS
Hibriten 8, Patton 1
Patton (5-3, 4-2 NWFAC) lost Tuesday in Lenoir against unbeaten Hibriten, with its lone win coming at No. 1 doubles from Kadira McClure/Nikita McClure by an 8-6 score. Patton ends the regular season today at home against Bunker Hill.
Freedom falls twice
The Lady Patriots (1-6, 0-5 NWC) lost 9-0 Tuesday at Watauga and 8-1 at home early Wednesday versus McDowell. Freedom’s lone win came from Madison Banner at No. 6 singles, 6-3, 1-6, 10-8. Calissa Stubbs won a team-high three singles games Tuesday and teamed with doubles partner Hannah Throneburg to win three more games on the No. 2 line.
Freedom also announced Wednesday it will not finish its suspended match from last week against South Caldwell, which had been set to be completed today.
POSTPONEMENT
The East Burke wrestling team’s NWFAC host tri match with Foard and Hibriten was postponed Tuesday with the Cavaliers’ team in quarantine for the week. The match has been rescheduled for June 8 at 5 p.m. at Foard. Also, the NWFAC wrestling tournament originally scheduled for today at Patton has been canceled.
