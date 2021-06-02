H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton wrestling finishes with winning league mark

Freedom ends the regular season today alongside nonconference A.C. Reynolds with a tri match at league foe McDowell.

TENNIS

Hibriten 8, Patton 1

Patton (5-3, 4-2 NWFAC) lost Tuesday in Lenoir against unbeaten Hibriten, with its lone win coming at No. 1 doubles from Kadira McClure/Nikita McClure by an 8-6 score. Patton ends the regular season today at home against Bunker Hill.

Freedom falls twice

The Lady Patriots (1-6, 0-5 NWC) lost 9-0 Tuesday at Watauga and 8-1 at home early Wednesday versus McDowell. Freedom’s lone win came from Madison Banner at No. 6 singles, 6-3, 1-6, 10-8. Calissa Stubbs won a team-high three singles games Tuesday and teamed with doubles partner Hannah Throneburg to win three more games on the No. 2 line.

Freedom also announced Wednesday it will not finish its suspended match from last week against South Caldwell, which had been set to be completed today.

POSTPONEMENT

The East Burke wrestling team’s NWFAC host tri match with Foard and Hibriten was postponed Tuesday with the Cavaliers’ team in quarantine for the week. The match has been rescheduled for June 8 at 5 p.m. at Foard. Also, the NWFAC wrestling tournament originally scheduled for today at Patton has been canceled.

