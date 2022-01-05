H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton wrestling goes 2-0 at Brevard tri

BREVARD — The Patton wrestling team started its Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference tenure in fine fashion late Tuesday, winning twice at a league tri-match hosted by Brevard.
The Panthers (9-12, 2-0 MF7) topped beat the host Blue Devils on a tiebreaker after a 39-all stalemate and defeated Polk County by a narrow 41-40 margin.
Luke Parker (113), John Aguilar (126), Sawyer James (132), Dilan Patton (160) and Kamden Stephens (195) all won twice apiece for the Panthers, with three forfeit victories from Parker, Aguilar and Stephens serving as the tiebreaker over host Brevard, which had two forfeit wins.
James won twice by pin and Patton won once by pin and once by technical fall. Stephens won once by pin while Parker and Aguilar won both of their matches by forfeits.
Against Brevard, additional wins came from Chancelor Kessler (152) by a 13-11 decision and Sheldon Jordan (182) by pin. And versus Polk County, Eliseo Ramirez (170) won by pin and Nicholas Parlier (285) claimed a victory by forfeit.
Mountain Heritage 72, Draughn 12
The Wildcats (1-10, 0-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) dropped their league opener late Tuesday in Burnsville.
Draughn’s two individual wins in the match came from Mason Beck (138) by pin and Hampton Blackwell (182) by forfeit.
Newton-Conover 73, East Burke 3
The Cavaliers (0-2, 0-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) fell late Tuesday at home in Icard. No more details were available.
JV BASKETBALL
BOYS
Patton 59, East Rutherford 41
The JV Panthers (5-5, 1-0 MF7) won their conference-opener late Tuesday at home in Morganton after building leads of 15-6 after a quarter, 29-16 by halftime and 41-21 after three periods of play.
Noah Goodman led the way for PHS with 19 points. Haidyn Hartman joined him in double figures with 10 points and Tylar Johnson supplied nine more.
GIRLS
Newton-Conover 42, East Burke 12
The JV Lady Cavaliers (0-9, 0-3 CVAC) remained winless with Tuesday’s road loss in Newton.
Kaliyah Hill led EB with seven points as Jasmyn Burgsteiner (three) and Kyndal Morrison (two) also scored in the game for the visitors.