H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton wrestling goes 2-0 at Brevard tri

BREVARD — The Patton wrestling team started its Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference tenure in fine fashion late Tuesday, winning twice at a league tri-match hosted by Brevard.

The Panthers (9-12, 2-0 MF7) topped beat the host Blue Devils on a tiebreaker after a 39-all stalemate and defeated Polk County by a narrow 41-40 margin.

Luke Parker (113), John Aguilar (126), Sawyer James (132), Dilan Patton (160) and Kamden Stephens (195) all won twice apiece for the Panthers, with three forfeit victories from Parker, Aguilar and Stephens serving as the tiebreaker over host Brevard, which had two forfeit wins.

James won twice by pin and Patton won once by pin and once by technical fall. Stephens won once by pin while Parker and Aguilar won both of their matches by forfeits.

Against Brevard, additional wins came from Chancelor Kessler (152) by a 13-11 decision and Sheldon Jordan (182) by pin. And versus Polk County, Eliseo Ramirez (170) won by pin and Nicholas Parlier (285) claimed a victory by forfeit.

Mountain Heritage 72, Draughn 12

The Wildcats (1-10, 0-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) dropped their league opener late Tuesday in Burnsville.