H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton wrestling splits at Maiden tri-match

MAIDEN — The Patton wrestling team split its contests at Tuesday’s Maiden-hosted tri-match, toppling Hickory 40-12 but losing to the host Blue Devils 54-30.

Against the Red Tornadoes, the Panthers (5-11) got wins by pin from Burke Wilson (152), Nicholas Parlier (160), Anthony Ramirez (170), Kamden Stephens (195) and Sheldon Jordan (220). Caleb Clark (145) won by an 8-6 decision. Luke Parker (126), Luiz Hernandez (132) and Brayan Romero (250) claimed victories via forfeit.

Versus Maiden, Patton’s wins by pin came from Parker (126), Clark (145), Ramirez (182) and Jordan (220). Stephens (195) collected a forfeit victory.

Owen 60, Draughn 18

The Wildcats (0-11) dropped Tuesday’s Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference match in Black Mountain to remain winless.

Draughn got wins via pin from Landon Clark (145), Colton Lukomski (170) and Hampton Blackwell (182) in the loss.

JV BASKETBALL

Boys

Freedom 48, A.C. Reynolds 43

The JV Patriots (5-3) held on for a tight nonconference victory Tuesday at home in Morganton as the JV Rockets tried to put together a late rally.

Jonah Griggs (12 points), Kristafer Creekmore (11) and Gabe Ferguson (10) also finished in double figures to lead Freedom in the win.

Bandys 43, East Burke 33

The JV Cavaliers (1-5, 0-2 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) were denied their first league victory Tuesday on the road in Catawba, falling behind 14-5 after one quarter of play.

Jay Dixon scored 15 points to lead East Burke and was joined in double figures by Luke Demiter, who supplied 13.

Mitchell 54, Draughn 33

The JV Wildcats (2-5, 1-2 WHC) led 8-4 after a quarter but couldn’t keep pace after that in Tuesday’s league loss on the road in Bakersville.

Blair Cooper and Logan Carswell led Draughn with seven points apiece.

West Caldwell 51, Patton 49

The JV Panthers (5-4) narrowly dropped Tuesday’s nonconference home game in Morganton after leading 11-10 after a quarter and matching the JV Warriors 11-11 and 16-16 in the final two frames.

Laine Barrier (15 points) and Cohen Whisnant (11) led the way for Patton in the loss.

Girls

Draughn 46, Mitchell 18

The JV Lady Wildcats (3-1. 2-0 WHC) easily remained undefeated early in the league calendar on the road Tuesday in Bakersville.

Jacey Davis, who hit both of the team’s 3-pointers, along with Kenley Berry led Draughn with 14 points apiece. Adilin Honeycutt added 10 points for the visitors.

Freedom 39, A.C. Reynolds 19

The JV Lady Patriots (6-2) continued their strong start to the season, claiming Tuesday’s nonconference game at home in Morganton.

Alayhia Bates led Freedom with 14 points. Cynica Caldwell (seven points) and Natalie Tankersley (six) combined for 13 more in the win.

East Burke 39, Bandys 25

The JV Lady Cavaliers (4-2, 2-0 CVAC) stayed undefeated in conference play Tuesday on the road in Catawba.

East Burke led 4-2 after one quarter and expanded the lead to 19-5 by halftime. Individual statistics were not available from the victory.

Hibriten 34, Patton 22

The JV Lady Panthers (1-5) fell in nonconference action Tuesday on the road in Lenoir after trailing 11-5 following one quarter and 28-14 at halftime.

Julia Civitello scored 10 points for Patton in the loss.