H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton wrestling sweeps 2nd county tri

For the second time in 10 days, three Burke County schools got together to face off on the wrestling mats, this time with Patton as the venue.

With more on the line Friday in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference action, the Panthers took advantage of home mat, sweeping their second early-season county tri match. Patton edged East Burke 32-28 and defeated Draughn 42-24, with the Cavaliers salvaging a 1-1 evening with a 39-24 opening triumph over the rival Wildcats.

In the opener, EB (2-4, 2-2 NWFAC) led 18-12 after five forfeits, and 160-pounder Samuel Huffman pinned Eric Gilleon at 4:33 early in the third period to make it 24-12. A hard-earned 11-8 decision from George Mackay over Hampton Blackwell in the 170 match made it 27-12.

For the Wildcats (3-5, 1-3 NWFAC), Florentino Arellano Hernandez pinned Lincoln Pierce late in the first period at 182 to whittle the gap to 27-18, but EB’s Luke Wilson answered right back at 195 with a late first-period pin in what proved to be the last contested match on the mat and in effect, the clincher.