H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton wrestling sweeps 2nd county tri

For the second time in 10 days, three Burke County schools got together to face off on the wrestling mats, this time with Patton as the venue.
With more on the line Friday in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference action, the Panthers took advantage of home mat, sweeping their second early-season county tri match. Patton edged East Burke 32-28 and defeated Draughn 42-24, with the Cavaliers salvaging a 1-1 evening with a 39-24 opening triumph over the rival Wildcats.
In the opener, EB (2-4, 2-2 NWFAC) led 18-12 after five forfeits, and 160-pounder Samuel Huffman pinned Eric Gilleon at 4:33 early in the third period to make it 24-12. A hard-earned 11-8 decision from George Mackay over Hampton Blackwell in the 170 match made it 27-12.
For the Wildcats (3-5, 1-3 NWFAC), Florentino Arellano Hernandez pinned Lincoln Pierce late in the first period at 182 to whittle the gap to 27-18, but EB’s Luke Wilson answered right back at 195 with a late first-period pin in what proved to be the last contested match on the mat and in effect, the clincher.
The Cavs did not have much time to soak in their victory as the Panthers (4-7, 2-1 NWFAC) awaited. EB’s Grayson Phillips took the 120 match by pin for the early advantage. Later on, the Panthers’ Dilan Patton won by 15-0 tech fall, and when Jerry Sarath claimed the next match by forfeit, PHS never trailed again.
Patton gained additional wins on the mat by Alex Moua (160; 10-5 decision), Kaleb Spann (182; first-period pin) and Kamden Stephens (195; second-period pin).
In the finale, the teams traded forfeits until Spann scored a pin in a matter of 16 seconds into his match to nose Patton ahead of Draughn, 30-18. Stephens pinned his opponent in the next match, followed by a Draughn forfeit at 220 to put the Panthers well ahead, 42-18.
The Wildcats ended the match with a bang as heavyweight Luke Rector pinned his opponent in 24 seconds.
Others that went 2-0 Friday included PHS’ Moua, Patton and Luiz Hernandez (126); EB’s Phillips, Mackay, Caleb Johnson-White (138) and Elijah Hess (220); and Draughn’s Mason Beck (132) and Gabriel Nunez (152).
Alexander Central 51, Freedom 18
The Patriots (0-4, 0-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) lost Thursday at home as Jeulenea Khang (106) and Kalvin Khang (152) won by forfeit and Hunter Smith (145) by pin.
TENNIS
Draughn 7, W. Iredell 2
The Lady Wildcats (2-0 NWFAC) claimed all but one match both in singles and doubles Thursday in Valdese to cap a perfect opening week, with No. 1 and 2 singles players Haley Lowman and Katie Cozort highlighting the day with 6-0, 6-0 wins before teaming for an 8-0 win.
Other DHS winners were: (singles) No. 3 Kaitlyn Kincaid (6-2, 6-1), No. 5 Maddison Powell (6-4, 6-2), No. 6 Maddie Crouch (6-1, 6-1); (doubles) No. 3 Powell/Crouch (8-0).
Foard 7, Patton 2
The Lady Panthers (2-2, 1-1 NWFAC) saw their two-match win skid halted Thursday in Newton. Patton’s Natalie Franklin won at No. 4 singles, 6-0, 6-2, and teamed with doubles partner Raegan Edwards for an 8-2 win at No. 2.
EB at W. Caldwell
The Lady Cavaliers (0-1 NWFAC) were scheduled to face West Caldwell on Thursday in Gamewell. No details were available.
TRACK
Freedom boys 2nd, girls 3rd
The Patriot boys placed second and the girls third Thursday at McDowell in a four-team meet with the NWC’s Hickory and nonconference R-S Central.
Freedom was led by triple winner Lee Kania (girls shot put, 29’11”; 100 hurdles, 17.7; 300 hurdles, 54.2) and double winner Tay Lowdermilk (boys 100 meters, 11.1; 200 meters, 23.5). FHS also got wins from Yukiko Soto (girls 1600, 8:16.7), Colby Anderson (boys 800 meters, 2:19.4) and the boys 4x400 relay (3:51.2).
EB girls 2nd, boys 3rd
The Lady Cavaliers were second and the EB boys third on Thursday at Foard in a four-team NWFAC meet with West Caldwell and West Iredell.
EB’s Noah Rooks (boys shot put, 44’1½”; discus, 116’6”) and KJ Byrd (boys high jump, 5’10”; pole vault, 14’) won twice apiece. Other winners were Luke Elliott (boys 1600, 5:10.7), Taylor Bostain (girls discus, 97’11”), Ambria White (girls shot put, 28’7½”) and the girls 4x200 (2:17.3) and 4x800 (12:26.0) relays.
Draughn, Patton at Hibriten
The Wildcats and Panthers were scheduled to participate in a four-team NWFAC meet at Hibriten on Wednesday which was postponed due to rain. No rescheduled date or details were available.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.