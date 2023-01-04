H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton wrestling tops East Rutherford 56-18

The Patton wrestling team claimed Tuesday’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference match versus East Rutherford by a 56-18 score at home in Morganton.

The Panthers (7-14) got wins via pin from Luke Parker (126), Luiz Hernandez (132), Caleb Clark (145), Burke Wilson (152), Nicholas Parlier (160) and Brayan Romero (285). Kamden Stephens (195) earned a 15-0 technical fall win and Anthony Ramirez (170) claimed a 13-8 sudden victory.

Wins by forfeit came from Parker Winters (113) and Matthew Lehn (182).

East Burke goes 1-2 at quad-match

The Cavaliers (8-6) topped one of their three opponents at Tuesday’s quad-match hosted by Newton-Conover in Newton.

EB topped Kings Mountain 43-42 on a tiebreaker but fell to East Lincoln 54-24 and to the host Red Devils 75-4.

Versus the Mountaineers, EB got wins via pin from Connor Mobley (138), Zeke Pierce (195) and Joshua Hess (285). Forfeit wins came from Scott Little (106), Cody Bryant (113), Zachary Ward (132) and Bryson Wheeler (145).

Against the Mustangs, East Burke got pins from Ward (132) and Patrick Hernandez (220), decisions from Bryant (113; 14-7) and Mobley (138; 10-6) and a forfeit win from Pierce (195).

And versus Newton-Conover, EB got an 8-0 major decision victory from Ward (132).

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Draughn 64, Madison 5

The JV Wildcats (3-6, 2-2 WHC) held the visiting JV Patriots off the board for the entire second half after leading 21-3 following a quarter and 44-5 at halftime of Tuesday’s conference contest at home in Valdese.

Tate Jensen (23 points), Conner Houston (14) and Jack Charlet (10) led Draughn in scoring.

Newton-Conover 36, East Burke 31

The JV Cavaliers (1-7, 0-3 CVAC) fell short of a fourth-quarter comeback after trailing by eight in league action in their first game of 2023.

Luke Demiter led East Burke with 13 points, including a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers, with Jay Dixon (seven) and Calvin Vue (five) following in scoring.

Patton tops East Rutherford

The JV Panthers (7-4, 2-0 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) stayed unblemished in conference play with a road win Tuesday in Bostic.

No more details were available.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Burke 43, Newton-Conover 22

The JV Lady Cavaliers (5-2, 3-0 CVAC) kicked off the new calendar year with a conference home win over visiting Newton-Conover on Tuesday in Icard..

Addy Fortenberry (14 points) and Linda Crawford (11) both led EB in double figures. Kyndal Morrison and Hermione Garro added six points apiece.

Draughn beats Madison

The JV Lady Wildcats defeated the visiting JV Lady Patriots at home in Valdese on Tuesday.

No more details were available.

East Rutherford 30, Patton 0

The JV Lady Panthers (2-6, 1-1 MF7) were shut out in their first league loss Tuesday on the road in Bostic.