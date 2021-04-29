H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton's Gessner defends NWFAC boys tennis singles title

Patton senior Charlie Gessner had waited a long time for Wednesday to arrive.

Gessner had won the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference boys tennis singles title as a sophomore in 2019, then didn’t get a chance to repeat as the latter portion of last season was canceled amid the pandemic.

He finally got the chance and successfully defended his title two years later at PHS on Tuesday and Wednesday in the NWFAC tournament.

The top-seeded Gessner started his title run by defeating Foard’s Jonathan Druel in the quarterfinals on day one after receiving a first-round bye. Then on day two, Gessner dominated to the tune of a 6-1, 6-0 semifinal triumph over Hibriten’s Evan Van Horne and a 6-0, 6-2 championship match win against Hibriten’s Jacob Norwood.

In the process, he became one of six Burke County qualifiers for the NCHSAA 2A West Regional on May 7-8 at Gardner-Webb, joined in singles by East Burke’s Thomas Wentz as well as by the doubles teams of Patton’s Braxton Mull and Ransom Vance and Draughn’s Corey Powell and Ryan Williams.