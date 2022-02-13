H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton's Welch reaches top dozen at states

CARY — Patton's Coley Welch was Burke County's top finisher at the NCHSAA 1A/2A swimming state championships on Saturday at the Triangle Aquatic Center.
He reached the top dozen, finishing 12th in the boys 100 freestyle (52.70), and also was 15th in the 50 freestyle (23.74).
For the Draughn girls, Rhyannon Reasoner was 15th in the 100 backstroke (1:06.74) and 23rd in the 500 freestyle (6:09.97); Gigi Smith was 21st in the 100 butterfly (1:11.83); the 200 medley relay team of Reasoner, Smith, Allyson Auton and Sarah Mull was 19th (2:13.74); and the 200 freestyle relay team of Auton, Mull, Reasoner and Smith was 22nd (1:58.48).
The Wildcat boys were led by Jake Hudson, who was 16th in the 100 butterfly (1:02.30) and 20th in the 500 freestyle (5:46.90). The 200 medley relay team of Hudson, William Abernathy, Brady Carswell and Griffin Stephens was 21st (2:06.95); and the 200 freestyle relay team of Abernathy, Carswell, Hudson and Stephens was 23rd (1:50.67).
For the East Burke boys, Landon Lennex was 17th in the 500 freestyle (5:38.24).
INDOOR TRACK
Freedom's Deacon just misses podium
At Saturday's NCHSAA 3A indoor track state championships, held at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, the Freedom girls' Katie Deacon just missed out on the podium, finishing fourth in the 1600 (5:22.08).
Deacon also finished eighth in the 3200 (12:41.07).
WRESTLING
Three wrestlers headed to states
Three Burke County wrestlers are headed to next weekend's NCHSAA state championships following their performances in Saturday's regionals, including a pair of regional champions.
East Burke's Caleb Johnson-White (145) and Patton's Dilan Patton (152) won their weight classes at the 2A West Regional, held at West Lincoln High School in Lincolnton. And Freedom's Kalvin Khang finished fourth at the 3A West Regional at North Henderson High School in Hendersonville, also good enough to earn a trip to states.
Johnson-White won his first-place match by a 4-3 decision over Bunker Hill's Alex Betancourt. Dilan Patton took his first-place bout by a 9-2 decision over R-S Central's Sam Wilson. Khang dropped the third-place match by a 16-1 technical fall to Foard's Brock Carey.
State championships will be held next Thursday through Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Freedom drops final two games
The JV Patriots (10-7, 4-4 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) dropped their final two games of the season to finish .500 in league play.
Freedom lost 52-49 at Alexander Central on Friday, following up a 56-36 loss at Watauga on Tuesday.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.