H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton's Welch reaches top dozen at states

CARY — Patton's Coley Welch was Burke County's top finisher at the NCHSAA 1A/2A swimming state championships on Saturday at the Triangle Aquatic Center.

He reached the top dozen, finishing 12th in the boys 100 freestyle (52.70), and also was 15th in the 50 freestyle (23.74).

For the Draughn girls, Rhyannon Reasoner was 15th in the 100 backstroke (1:06.74) and 23rd in the 500 freestyle (6:09.97); Gigi Smith was 21st in the 100 butterfly (1:11.83); the 200 medley relay team of Reasoner, Smith, Allyson Auton and Sarah Mull was 19th (2:13.74); and the 200 freestyle relay team of Auton, Mull, Reasoner and Smith was 22nd (1:58.48).

The Wildcat boys were led by Jake Hudson, who was 16th in the 100 butterfly (1:02.30) and 20th in the 500 freestyle (5:46.90). The 200 medley relay team of Hudson, William Abernathy, Brady Carswell and Griffin Stephens was 21st (2:06.95); and the 200 freestyle relay team of Abernathy, Carswell, Hudson and Stephens was 23rd (1:50.67).

For the East Burke boys, Landon Lennex was 17th in the 500 freestyle (5:38.24).

INDOOR TRACK

Freedom's Deacon just misses podium