VALDESE — Draughn softball senior Maddison Powell was determined to keep her last season with the Lady Wildcats going.

She hit two solo home runs in the first and third innings to help build a 3-1 lead and made 12 of 21 putouts at third base, including line drive grabs in the first and fourth innings.

Powell also got on base in the fifth inning and scored a run to complete a 6-2 win for the No. 16 West seed Lady Wildcats over No. 17 West seed Gray Stone Day in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs on Tuesday at home.

Draughn (20-4), which won a first-round playoff game for the second straight season, will hit the road Friday to face off with No. 1 West seed South Stokes in Walnut Cove.

Maria Medrano, Maddie Crouch and Katie Cozort each added a run for Draughn on Tuesday.

Finlee Young (single, walk), Cydnee Deal (walk, single), Aubrie Snyder (first-inning double), Crouch (fifth-inning double), Cozort (fifth-inning walk), Laney Winebarger and Katie Hamm accounted for the rest of the offensive production.

Winebarger started and went three innings in the pitcher’s circle, allowing just one run on four hits before being relieved by Hamm, who allowed one run on three hits over the final four frames.

Crouch, Deal and Winebarger made putouts in the last two innings to wrap up the win.

— Jason Baker

East Rutherford 1, Patton 0

The No. 27 West seed Lady Panthers (10-14) saw their chances at an NCHSAA 2A state playoff win slip away with a costly error on Tuesday in the first round in Bostic at No. 6 West seed East Rutherford (16-6), one of their Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference rivals.

Not much separated the teams as Patton’s Marleigh Carswell and the Lady Cavaliers’ Chloe Adair locked horns in the circle with the only run coming in the bottom of the fifth as ER circled the paths on a four-base error.

Katie Lail led off the game with a booming double for Patton. She moved to third on a wild pitch, but was left stranded. East put a pair of runners on in the bottom half, but could not push a run across.

ER struck out the side in the second before drawing a one-out walk in the bottom half, but Carswell settled down to record a strikeout to end the frame.

ERHS reached on an error to start the third, but once again Carswell worked out of the jam to leave the game scoreless. Carswell helped her own cause at the plate with a two-out walk in the fourth. A throwing error moved her to third, but a popout ended the threat.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Cavaliers’ unconventional run came with one out on a bunt as the Panthers’ third baseman fired the ball all the way down the right field corner. The runner circled the bases and slid under the tag to make it a 1-0 lead.

East looked to add some insurance in the bottom of the sixth, but PHS again worked out of trouble to stay within striking distance. The Lady Panthers didn’t go quietly as Lindsey Devine led off with an infield single, but the spark ended there

Carswell was the tough-luck loser in the circle for the Panthers. She only gave up one hit, but the defense committed four errors behind her, including the big one that let the unearned run score.

— Jacob Conley

Burns 5, East Burke 2

The No. 26 West seed Lady Cavaliers (11-12) saw their season come to a close with a loss in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs versus No. 7 West seed Burns on the road Tuesday in Lawndale.

EBHS was led on offense by Kyndal Morrison (3 for 4, run), Madyson Johnson (hit, two RBIs), Kaylee Paige (hit, run), Raegan Carter (hit) and Taylor Bostain (hit).

Addy Fortenberry pitched all six innings for EB, scattering six strikeouts, one earned run, five hits and three walks.

BASEBALL

Draughn 6, Thomasville 2

Tate Jensen and Nick McGee combined to pitch a no-hitter as the No. 3 West seed Wildcats advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs on Tuesday in Valdese.

With the win, the Wildcats (20-4) will play No. 14 West seed East Wilkes on Friday at home. EWHS advanced with a 6-1 first-round victory over No. 19 West seed Thomas Jefferson.

Jensen hurled the Wildcats into the second round by pitching 6 2/3 innings without a hit. He faced the minimum of 15 batters through five innings, erasing two Thomasville runners in pickoff plays after a walk in the third and after a walk and fielder’s choice in the fourth.

Thomasville finally broke through in the top of the seventh. An error, a walk, and a one-out walk allowed the Bulldogs to load the bases before finally scoring on a wild pitch and a steal of home.

Following a two-out walk to reload the bases, Jensen gave way to Nick McGee, who faced one batter for the third out.

In all, Jensen faced 25 batters, struck out 11, hit one batter and walked six, with three of those in the seventh.

“He was tired in the seventh,” Draughn coach Mason Biddix said. “We pushed him to his limit. It was good for him to come out and compete to the seventh inning.”

In contrast, the Wildcats banged out 14 hits. Logan McGee led the way with four singles while Trey Jensen added a double and a single, Jacob Mull two singles, and John Robert Abernathy two singles. The Wildcats also got a double from Tate Jensen and singles from Thomas Lambert, Jackson Kirkley and Nick McGee.

The Wildcats took the lead in the third with run-producing at-bats by Mull and Lambert. Tate Jensen’s RBI double in the fourth made the score 3-0. Sacrifice flies by Lambert and Abernathy in the fifth pushed the advantage to 5-0. Logan McGee ended the Wildcats’ scoring in the sixth when he singled, stole second and third, and then raced home on a passed ball.

“It was not our best baseball,” Biddix said. “In the playoffs, we have to score runs any way we can, whether it’s by hit, sacrifice or steal.”

— Ray Duckworth

East Davidson 10, East Burke 0 (5 inn.’s)

The No. 26 West seed Cavaliers (12-10) ended the year with a shutout, mercy-rule loss to No. 7 West seed East Davidson in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs on Tuesday in Thomasville, surrendering two runs in the bottom of the first inning, five in the fourth and three in the fifth.

EBHS’ offensive leaders were Landon Shroyer (double), Will Weidner (hit), Barger Shook (hit) and Colin Eckard (hit).

Eckard (3 1/3 innings, three strikeouts, six earned runs, five hits) and Mason Mosteller (1 1/3 innings, three earned runs, four hits) pitched for EB.

BOYS GOLF

Patton at 2A West Regionals

The Panthers were represented by Brady Chamberlain at Tuesday’s NCHSAA 2A West Regional at Glen Oaks Golf Club in Maiden.

Chamberlain shot an 84, including a 43 front-nine and a 41 back-nine, falling short of states.