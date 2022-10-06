H.S. ROUNDUP: Slutsky’s OT goal sends EB boys soccer to win

ICARD — Raleigh Slutsky scored a goal in the second overtime period against Maiden to hand the East Burke boys soccer team its second conference win in three outings at home on Wednesday.

Slutsky’s goal came off an assist from Andrew Martufi. Eduardo Sanchez recorded eight saves in goal for East Burke (4-11-1, 3-5 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) to keep the visiting Blue Devils off the scoreboard.

EB continues CVAC play on Monday, visiting Bandys.

Polk County 2, Patton 1

The Panthers (12-3-1, 5-2 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) suffered a second consecutive league loss following a 5-0 start with Wednesday’s home loss in Morganton.

Alex Buckner scored Patton’s goal off an assist from Andy Villanueva.

PHS will be back in action Wednesday, hosting East Rutherford.

Mountain Heritage 4, Draughn 0

The Wildcats (1-12-1, 1-4 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) were shut out in Wednesday’s conference match on the road in Burnsville.

The host Cougars scored two goals in each half to secure the victory.

Draughn next visits Owen in WHC play Monday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Freedom in NWC pre-conference meet

The Lady Patriots’ Katie Deacon was Freedom’s top runner in Wednesday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference pre-conference meet, hosted by Watauga in Boone.

Deacon placed 10th in the girls race, timing in at 23:01. The Patriot boys’ top finisher was Andrew Vasile (52nd, 23:55).

VOLLEYBALL

South Caldwell 3, Freedom 1

The Lady Patriots (1-18, 1-6 NWC) lost Wednesday’s league match in four sets after winning the first, 25-14, 19-25, 21-25, 17-25, on the road in Sawmills.

No more details were available.

Freedom hosts NWC foe Ashe County on Monday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Alexander Central 8, Freedom 1

The Lady Patriots (0-10 NWC) closed out the regular season with a conference loss on the road in Taylorsville late Wednesday.

Freedom’s lone win came at No. 2 singles from Emily Kania 6-4, 6-2.

The NCHSAA 3A West Regional tournament starts Oct. 21.