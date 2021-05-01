H.S. ROUNDUP: Smith strikes out 10, homers as Patton baseball starts 2-0 (updated)

Rhoney also singled and drove in a pair, and Trey Jensen homered and had two RBIs as well. Hollan Cline (single, two walks, RBI, SB) reached base in all three plate appearances, Gabe Strickland had two hits and scored a run, Abernathy walked twice and had an RBI and Marshall Byrd singled, walked and stole a base. Logan McGee singled and walked, Will Price was hit by a pitch and scored a run and Brayden Schutt hit into a fielder’s choice and scored once.

S. Caldwell 18, Freedom 7

The Patriots (0-2, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) led 2-0 through an inning and 5-3 through three innings in their league opener at home Friday but couldn’t survive a South six-spot in the fourth and allowed eight more runs in the seventh.

Freedom was led at the plate by Bret Bedard (2 for 4, double, run, two RBIs), Jagger Bailey (2 for 3, two runs, two RBIs) and Garren Bryant (2 for 4, two RBIs), while Mason Mozeley scored two runs, Damien Dula scored one run and Tristan Esquivel had an RBI.

On the mound, Mozeley (4 IP, 4 K), Bryant (2 IP, K) and Esquivel (IP, 2 K) all saw work.

Bunker Hill 10, EB 0 (5 inn.’s)