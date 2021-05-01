H.S. ROUNDUP: Smith strikes out 10, homers as Patton baseball starts 2-0

PHS’ Faith Webb opened the scoring with her first career goal in the 3rd minute, and senior defender Shelby Pascual added her first career goal in the 78th minute to bookend the night.

In between, Patton also got a first prep goal from Emma Sacchetti, while Kiera Robinson added a goal plus three assists, Ellie Sacchetti had two goals and an assist, Maria Mateo had one goal and one assist and Danielle Wilson one assist.

“The second half was devoted to Shelby getting her first goal,” Patton coach Keith Scott said. “The celebration afterwards was priceless. (This was a) special season with an amazing group of seniors that I will truly miss. … (I’m) so proud of all these ladies tonight.”

Draughn 9, W. Caldwell 0

The Lady Wildcats’ Haley Lowman also enjoyed a senior night to remember Thursday in Valdese, scoring six goals for her second double hat trick of the season and tacking on one assist.

Lowman scored four or more goals in five different games this season and set a new school record with 28 goals total in the abbreviated season as Draughn (7-6 NWFAC) tied a program record for overall wins, set a new record for league wins and enjoyed its first winning seasons both overall and in league play.