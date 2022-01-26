H.S. ROUNDUP: South Caldwell’s Anderson into NCHSAA HOF

CHAPEL HILL — South Caldwell boys basketball coach Danny Anderson is a member of the NCHSAA Hall of Fame’s class of 2022, the organization announced Wednesday.

According to information provided by the NCHSAA, Anderson has racked up more than 725 win at five different schools so far during his career, which began in 1982.

Anderson posted a 37-32 record at the now-defunct Madison-Mayodan High School from 1982 before coaching from 1985-92 at Starmount, where the NCHSAA says Anderson led the Rams to three regional appearances and a 114-58 record.

After that, Anderson came to the Unifour, coaching and serving as the athletic director at West Caldwell until 2015. During that time, he posted a 488-129 record. He then moved to Maiden and coached there until 2019, going 46-32. Anderson now is in his third season with the Spartans.

According to the NCHSAA, Anderson has gained statewide recognition, earning 20 different coach of the year awards and earning top 10 state rankings on 23 occasions. He was the Region 7 Coach of the Year in 2011. Anderson also is a member of the Caldwell County Sports Hall of Fame.