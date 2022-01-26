H.S. ROUNDUP: South Caldwell’s Anderson into NCHSAA HOF

CHAPEL HILL — South Caldwell boys basketball coach Danny Anderson is a member of the NCHSAA Hall of Fame’s class of 2022, the organization announced Wednesday.
According to information provided by the NCHSAA, Anderson has racked up more than 725 win at five different schools so far during his career, which began in 1982.
Anderson posted a 37-32 record at the now-defunct Madison-Mayodan High School from 1982 before coaching from 1985-92 at Starmount, where the NCHSAA says Anderson led the Rams to three regional appearances and a 114-58 record.
After that, Anderson came to the Unifour, coaching and serving as the athletic director at West Caldwell until 2015. During that time, he posted a 488-129 record. He then moved to Maiden and coached there until 2019, going 46-32. Anderson now is in his third season with the Spartans.
According to the NCHSAA, Anderson has gained statewide recognition, earning 20 different coach of the year awards and earning top 10 state rankings on 23 occasions. He was the Region 7 Coach of the Year in 2011. Anderson also is a member of the Caldwell County Sports Hall of Fame.
His West Caldwell teams posted three state runner-up finishes in 1994, 1999 and 2010. Anderson has won 16 conference titles and 12 conference tournament championships and has reached the playoffs in all but two seasons.
Anderson also served on the N.C. Athletic Directors Association board from 2000-04 and was a member of the NCHSAA President’s Advisory Board in 2002.
WRESTLING
Draughn at WHC Tournament
Draughn wrestler Mason Beck (132) suffered a first-round pin versus Owen’s Landon Robinson in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference Tournament, hosted by Avery late Tuesday.
No other matches were listed for DHS and no further details were available.
JV BASKETBALL
BOYS
Patton 65, Chase 43 (MON.)
The JV Panthers (7-5, 3-0 Mountain Foothills 2A Conf.) remained unbeaten in league play late Monday in Henrietta.
A 20-point effort from Brady Chamberlain led the way. Patton also got 13 points from Haidyn Hartman in the road victory.
Alexander Central 46, Freedom 40
The JV Patriots (6-5, 0-2 NWC) couldn’t grab their first league victory late Tuesday at home after trailing by just two points at halftime.
Cody Bollinger led the way for Freedom with 10 points and three players supplied six apiece.
Bandys 49, East Burke 27
The JV Cavaliers (5-6, 2-4 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) failed to get back to .500 both overall and in league play at home late Tuesday.
Barger Shook topped East Burke with eight points and Zack Crawford scored six more.
Mitchell 65, Draughn 27
Playing for the first time since Dec. 20, the JV Wildcats (1-11, 1-3 WHC) suffered a league setback late Tuesday in Bakersville.
Jacob Mull led the way for Draughn with eight points. Grady Wooden supplied five more.
GIRLS
Alexander Central 57, Freedom 12
The JV Lady Patriots (2-8, 0-2 NWC) suffered a second straight conference setback to start the league portion of the schedule late Tuesday at home.
Natalie Tankersly scored half of the points for Freedom, including four in the fourth quarter.
Bandys 37, East Burke 18
The JV Lady Cavaliers (0-11, 0-5 CVAC) remained winless with a home loss late Tuesday despite a team-high 12 points from Addie Fortenberry.
Kaliyah Hill (four points) and Kyndal Morrison (two) were East Burke’s other scorers.
Draughn falls at Mitchell
The JV Lady Wildcats (5-6, 0-3 WHC) fell below .500 overall and stayed winless in league play late Tuesday in Bakersville.
No more details were available.
SCHEDULE CHANGES
Freedom's NWC basketball games at Hibriten, originally slated for Friday, have been moved up to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday due to concerns about weather. Draughn's nonconference games at South Caldwell late Wednesday were postponed.
