H.S. ROUNDUP: Three FHS wrestlers finish regular season undefeated

WEST JEFFERSON — A trio of Freedom wrestlers finished the regular season undefeated as the Patriots fell in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference action at Ashe County late Monday, 66-12.
Those grapplers were Jeulenea Khang (106), Kalvin Khang (145) and Fredy Vicente Perez (220).
Jeulenea Khang’s win on Monday came courtesy of a 4-3 decision over the Huskies’ Bridger Fairchild. Kalvin Khang earned a 12-5 decision over Luke Osborne. And Vicente Perez pinned Wyatt Moser.
Thanks to some schedule changes from the NCHSAA, the NWC Tournament has been reinstated and the Patriots (4-26, 0-5 NWC) will head to West Jefferson again on Wednesday for that event.
Draughn falls twice at WHC tri
The Wildcats (1-12, 0-3 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) dropped both sides of a league tri-match hosted by Madison late Monday in Marshall, falling to the host Patriots 66-6 and to Avery County 84-0.
Justin Branch (170) picked up Draughn’s lone win of the evening with a pin of Madison’s Danny Foley.
DHS wrestled in the WHC Tournament hosted by Avery in Newland late Tuesday.
East Burke wraps up season
The Cavaliers (2-8, 1-6 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) completed their season with a seven-team league meet late Monday at Newton-Conover.
East Burke fell to West Lincoln 71-6, West Caldwell 54-30 and to Bandys (score unavailable).
Versus the Warriors, EB picked up wins from Grayson Phillips (126), Caleb Johnson-White (145), Jackson Spencer (152) and Ze Yang (220) by pin and Zachary Ward (132) by forfeit.
Johnson-White picked up the lone win against the Rebels by pin.
FOOTBALL
Fulbright selected for Blue-Grey game
East Burke senior Blane Fulbright was chosen to participate in the 2022 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl game to be played next Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
He is one of six running backs and one of five North Carolina seniors on the North roster.
“We are excited for Blane and his opportunity to play in this game,” said East Burke football coach Derrick Minor. “He is making us proud representing our team, school, and community.
Fulbright rushed for 1,166 yards and 16 touchdowns this past season for back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns after he ran for 1,148 yards as a junior and was named Burke County Player of the Year.
Other former Burke County players selected for the high school all-star game include East Burke’s Michael Stillwell (2016) and Freedom’s Tristan Somerville (2018), Steven Lipford (2018) and C.J. Hayden (2019).
The game will be broadcast on ESPN3 at 1 p.m.
— Jason Baker
