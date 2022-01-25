H.S. ROUNDUP: Three FHS wrestlers finish regular season undefeated

The Cavaliers (2-8, 1-6 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) completed their season with a seven-team league meet late Monday at Newton-Conover.

East Burke fell to West Lincoln 71-6, West Caldwell 54-30 and to Bandys (score unavailable).

Versus the Warriors, EB picked up wins from Grayson Phillips (126), Caleb Johnson-White (145), Jackson Spencer (152) and Ze Yang (220) by pin and Zachary Ward (132) by forfeit.

Johnson-White picked up the lone win against the Rebels by pin.

FOOTBALL

Fulbright selected for Blue-Grey game

East Burke senior Blane Fulbright was chosen to participate in the 2022 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl game to be played next Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

He is one of six running backs and one of five North Carolina seniors on the North roster.

“We are excited for Blane and his opportunity to play in this game,” said East Burke football coach Derrick Minor. “He is making us proud representing our team, school, and community.