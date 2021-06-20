H.S. ROUNDUP: Three Pats advance to 3A track state championships

ASHEVILLE — A trio of Patriots advanced to the NCHSAA 3A track and field state championships via their performances in the 3A West Regional late Friday as Freedom participated at T.C. Roberson High School.
Junior Drew Costello was the top-finishing Patriot, placing third in the boys long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 5 ½ inches. Senior Lee Kania also advanced to states courtesy of her fourth-place result in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.2 seconds. And FHS’ Katie Deacon advanced to state, as well, with a fourth-place outcome in the girls 1600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 26.86 seconds.
Costello and Deacon are in their first track and field season with the Patriots.
“Our crew competed their hearts out,” said FHS track coach Robert McGimpsey.
Other FHS results Friday included a fifth-place finish for the boys 4x400-meter relay team (3:38.27), sixth for Kania in the girls 300-meter hurdles (51.34), sixth for the boys 4x100-meter relay team (44.45), seventh for Tay Lowdermilk in the boys 100-meter dash (11.18) and seventh for Christopher Brittain in the boys 800-meter run (2:07.46).
GIRLS WRESTLING
Freedom’s Khang makes QFs
Freedom’s Jeulenea Khang advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCHSAA girls wrestling invitational on Saturday at Glenn High School in Kernersville.
Khang advanced courtesy of a pin 2:38 into her first-round match first-round match with Manteo’s Thalia Aquirre Gomez in the 106B weight bracket. Khang then dropped her quarterfinal bout by 13-0 major decision versus North Henderson’s Glennin Hansen.
Khang finishes her sophomore season for Freedom with an 11-5 record.
BASEBALL
Mozeley commits to UNC Greensboro
Freedom junior Mason Mozeley has committed to play as a catcher for UNC Greensboro, according to a Facebook post by the Maiden-based Athletes Lab Performance Center.
Mozeley just wrapped up a shorter than normal campaign with the Patriots after his first season at FHS as a sophomore was nearly wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mozeley was named second-team All-Burke County as a freshman at Draughn after hitting .286 with 18 runs with 12 stolen bases five extra-base hits, including a home run. He also was named All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference for his performance that season.
Mozeley also has been a fixture for the Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team the past few seasons, also playing for Burke in the Big League Camp summer and fall substitute seasons when the American Legion slated was canceled last year.
Mozeley and Post 21 were slated to commence the season late Sunday at Asheville Post 70.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.