H.S. ROUNDUP: Three Pats advance to 3A track state championships

Khang advanced courtesy of a pin 2:38 into her first-round match first-round match with Manteo’s Thalia Aquirre Gomez in the 106B weight bracket. Khang then dropped her quarterfinal bout by 13-0 major decision versus North Henderson’s Glennin Hansen.

Khang finishes her sophomore season for Freedom with an 11-5 record.

BASEBALL

Mozeley commits to UNC Greensboro

Freedom junior Mason Mozeley has committed to play as a catcher for UNC Greensboro, according to a Facebook post by the Maiden-based Athletes Lab Performance Center.

Mozeley just wrapped up a shorter than normal campaign with the Patriots after his first season at FHS as a sophomore was nearly wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mozeley was named second-team All-Burke County as a freshman at Draughn after hitting .286 with 18 runs with 12 stolen bases five extra-base hits, including a home run. He also was named All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference for his performance that season.

Mozeley also has been a fixture for the Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team the past few seasons, also playing for Burke in the Big League Camp summer and fall substitute seasons when the American Legion slated was canceled last year.

Mozeley and Post 21 were slated to commence the season late Sunday at Asheville Post 70.

