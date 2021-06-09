H.S. ROUNDUP: Wet evening with venue switch ends with Draughn baseball upending Patton

VALDESE — It took four hours and two venues to make it happen, but the Draughn baseball team put together its biggest win of the season.
Tuesday’s 6-4 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference “road” victory over county rival Patton started in Morganton and ended in Valdese, bookending a two-hour weather delay that came in the form of a deluge at PHS, a mad scramble down Interstate 40’s eastbound lane to a slightly drier DHS, and a lightning pause just as the Wildcats got their home field ready for play.
The wild and winding win — Draughn’s third straight and seventh in its last nine games — kept the Wildcats’ push for a third-place tie in the NWFAC alive but put a heavy damper on the Panthers’ wild-card playoff aspirations. Patton’s hopes for one of the league’s automatic postseason berths also came to an end midgame when the Foard-Bunker Hill contest went final in Claremont with a 6-1 Tigers’ victory.
Both teams seemed to have firm control of the contest at one point or another, with Patton leading 3-1 after three innings and Draughn going up 6-3 midway through the sixth.
With the game tied 3-3, that DHS advantage came about as Tanner Woody earned a two-out walk, took second on a passed ball and moved to third on Thomas Lambert’s left-field single. Then, leadoff hitter Brayden Schutt smacked what easily was the biggest hit of the game, a two-run double to centerfield that ultimately was the difference.
“He left the changeup up high, and the coach actually gave me the bunt sign. But I saw it and took a swing at it, and I’m glad it went pretty far because the coaches would have been very mad at me (otherwise),” Schutt said.
But Draughn couldn’t carry its lead comfortably down the stretch because Patton responded with a run in the bottom-half of the frame, then loaded the bases with just one out in the seventh. Left-handed relief pitcher Gabe Strickland had it handled, however, striking out the final two Panther batters to put the game to bed.
“I was called on to come (to the mound) in this game without any preparation. And it’s mentally tough when you have a tough crowd and you work yourself into a jam,” Strickland said. “But you’ve just got to stay mentally tough and trust your defense, and it all worked out.”
Strickland and starter Marshall Byrd, the reigning county co-athletes of the week, combined for a three-hit performance. Byrd lasted five innings with four strikeouts, two hits and four walks while Strickland cleaned up the last two frames with three strikeouts, one hit and three walks.
Lambert (2 for 3, two runs), Schutt (2 for 4, two RBIs, two runs, steal), Byrd (2 for 4, RBI) and Logan McGee (1 for 3, RBI) paced the offensive effort for the Wildcats (8-5 NWFAC).
“It was a huge win,” said Draughn coach Mason Biddix. “These guys continue to buy in and battle adversity, whether it’s COVID or injuries. That’s what makes good teams great.”
Facing a 1-0 deficit when the game moved to Valdese, the Panthers (9-4 NWFAC) earned their advantage when Waylon Rutherford and Kalen Byrd scored off walks in the second and Brayden Pearson did the same in the third. But the offense largely was cold for PHS with singles by Noah Morgan (seventh inning), Peyton Smith (third) and Cole Whisnant (second) representing the team’s only hits. Whisnant and Christian White had RBIs.
White started on the mound and went six innings, scattering eight hits and two walks and striking out four. Brayson Buff tossed the hitless final frame, recording a strikeout.
The teams meet again today in a true home game for Draughn to end the regular season.
EB 3, W. Iredell 1
The Cavaliers (3-10 NWFAC) won their third straight game Tuesday in Statesville behind a second straight gem from Colin Eckard.
Eckard pitched all seven innings, allowing only five hits and one earned run while striking out 13. He needed 98 pitches in the victory, throwing 71 of them for strikes. West’s lone run came in the sixth after East Burke had scored twice in the top of the third and tacked on its final run an inning later.
EB was led offensively by Jake Bevins (single, run, RBI, SB), Luke Bumgarner (single, walk, RBI), Dalton Teague (single, run, SB), Will Wiedner (single, RBI, SB), Eckard (double, SB) and Ben Elkins (walk, run, SB).
The teams meet again today in Icard to end the season.
WRESTLING
EB drops two on road
The Cavaliers (4-8, 3-4 NWFAC) fell below the .500 mark in league play after losing twice to end the regular season on Tuesday in Newton. EB lost to host Foard 75-3 and lost to Hibriten in the league tri match, 30-18.
Caleb Johnson-White (138 pounds; forfeit), George Mackay (170; pin) and Elijah Hess (220; pin) each picked up wins vs. Hibriten, and Johnson-White also gained Cavs’ lone win vs. Foard with a 5-2 decision at 138.
EB will enter regionals next week.
