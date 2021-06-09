H.S. ROUNDUP: Wet evening with venue switch ends with Draughn baseball upending Patton

“He left the changeup up high, and the coach actually gave me the bunt sign. But I saw it and took a swing at it, and I’m glad it went pretty far because the coaches would have been very mad at me (otherwise),” Schutt said.

But Draughn couldn’t carry its lead comfortably down the stretch because Patton responded with a run in the bottom-half of the frame, then loaded the bases with just one out in the seventh. Left-handed relief pitcher Gabe Strickland had it handled, however, striking out the final two Panther batters to put the game to bed.

“I was called on to come (to the mound) in this game without any preparation. And it’s mentally tough when you have a tough crowd and you work yourself into a jam,” Strickland said. “But you’ve just got to stay mentally tough and trust your defense, and it all worked out.”

Strickland and starter Marshall Byrd, the reigning county co-athletes of the week, combined for a three-hit performance. Byrd lasted five innings with four strikeouts, two hits and four walks while Strickland cleaned up the last two frames with three strikeouts, one hit and three walks.

Lambert (2 for 3, two runs), Schutt (2 for 4, two RBIs, two runs, steal), Byrd (2 for 4, RBI) and Logan McGee (1 for 3, RBI) paced the offensive effort for the Wildcats (8-5 NWFAC).