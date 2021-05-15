H.S. ROUNDUP: Wildcats start win streak, Panthers lose P Smith

GAMEWELL — The Draughn baseball team pounded out a season-high 21 hits and came within one run of a program record Thursday night in a 19-5, six-inning road win at Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foe West Caldwell.
The Wildcats (3-3 NWFAC) swept the Warriors for the week in the process and got back to .500 after a pair of losses the week before. The 19 runs were DHS’ most in a game since April 2012 during the program’s only conference regular-season title run. (Draughn twice scored 20 runs in the 2010 season.)
Draughn’s field day at the plate was highlighted by six runs in the top of the fourth and seven more in the sixth.
Seven Draughn players had multi-hit efforts, led by John Robert Abernathy’s four hits plus three runs, an RBI and a stolen base. Marshall Byrd homered and finished 2 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs, and Trey Jensen was 3 for 3 with a walk, double, triple, three runs, RBI and two stolen bases.
Also enjoying big days were the Wildcats’ Nick Rhoney (2 for 4, run, three RBIs), Logan McGee (2 for 4, walk, two runs, three RBIs, SB), Tanner Woody (double, two runs, four RBIs) and Thomas Lambert (3 for 5, double, run, two RBIs, SB).
On the mound, Rhoney (2 1/3 IP, 4 ER, 3 K) started, Abernathy (IP, ER, K) got the win and Byrd (2 2/3 perfect IP, 5 K) closed things out.
Draughn next faces rival East Burke twice this week, starting Tuesday in Icard.
Bunker Hill 2, Patton 0
The Panthers (4-2 NWFAC) dropped a second straight versus the unbeaten Bears at home Thursday, but more importantly, may have lost senior ace pitcher Peyton Smith for the season.
After two scoreless innings from the mound extended his streak to 12 to open the year, Smith “heard something in his elbow pop,” his father said, and took himself out of the game, unable to raise his hand. The initial diagnosis Smith received that night was a medial UCL tear, which would likely require Tommy John surgery and shut him down for roughly 12 months.
Smith, who had allowed just seven base runners and struck out 20 in his 12 scoreless innings this spring, was also a cog for PHS with the bat. He is hitting .421 with seven runs, eight RBIs and five extra-base hits including two home runs.
Patton gave up one run in the top of the third and one in the fifth Thursday. Noah Morgan reached on a walk and Brayden Pearson singled, but the Panthers struck out 12 times as a team. Christian White (5 IP, 6 H, BB, ER, 6 K) pitched effectively in relief.
Patton now sits in fourth place in the league race behind unbeaten Foard and Bunker as well as one-loss Hibriten, who faces Patton twice this week.
Foard 14, EB 0 (5 inn.’s)
The host Cavaliers (0-6 NWFAC) remained winless after Thursday's run-rule loss.
East Burke’s Luke Bumgarner got on base with a second-inning walk and a fifth-inning double, also adding a stolen base. Collin Eckard (single in second) and Eden Worley (walk in second) also reached base.
In the fourth, EB’s Blane Fulbright blasted a line-drive double to the wall in left field and attempted a triple but was tagged for the out as he slid into third base.
Eckard started on the mound for three innings, tossing four strikeouts without a walk and yielding four earned runs, with Will Wiedner (2/3 IP, ER, K) and Fulbright (IP, 0 ER) pitching in relief. EB committed three errors to Foard’s none.
St. Stephens 9, Freedom 0
The Patriots (0-6, 0-5 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) also failed to scratch the win column Friday at home as Indians junior Julien Peissel struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings. Freedom pitched Garren Bryant, Jagger Bailey and Tristan Esquivel in the loss. No more details were available.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.