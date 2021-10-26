H.S. ROUNDUP: Witherspoon tops locals at 1A/2A girls golf states

SOUTHERN PINES — Patton junior Allie Witherspoon was the top finisher out of a trio of Burke County girls golfers at the NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships, which started Monday and finished up Tuesday at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines.
After shooting a 15-over 87 for a 15th-place tie on Day 1, Witherspoon shot a 23-over 95 on Tuesday to finish in a tie for 20th place at 38-over. Draughn’s Lindsey Hodge, who was tied for 26th after the first day with a 22-over 94, earned a 26-over 98 on Tuesday to finish in outright 30th at 48-over. And Katie Riebel, Witherspoon’s Lady Panthers teammate, who was tied for 34th after one day with a 25-over 97, shot a 24-over 96 on Tuesday and finished tied for 31st at 49-over.
Witherspoon on Tuesday parred four holes, including the first and second. She bogeyed 10 other holes in the second round of the 36-hole event.
Hodge made par on four holes on Tuesday, two apiece on the front and back nines. She also shot for bogey on five holes.
And Riebel parred five holes on Tuesday, four of which were on the back nine. She also had seven bogeys, including on the first, second and third holes.
Day 1 leader Katelyn Griggs, a junior from Gray Stone Day, held on with a 7-over 79 on Tuesday to win the state championship at 9-over following a 2-over 74 on the first day. The runner-up position also did not change, with Hayesville’s Madison Logan finishing three strokes back of Griggs. Logan shot a 9-over 81 on Tuesday after a 3-over 75 on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
Patton 5, Chase 1
The host Panthers (14-3-1, 9-2 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) cruised past conference foe Chase to clinch second place in the league late Monday in Morganton.
Vance Jones scored twice and Kenji Vue, Charles Morales and Eliseo Ramirez added one goal apiece for Patton. Collin Callahan and Xavier Bernabe tallied assists for the Panthers. And at goalkeeper, Connor Webb was perfect for 65 minutes of play with one save before Anthony Ramirez also notched a save in relief.
Defensively, PHS was paced by Morales, Connor Rudisill, Gabe Batz and Bryan Cruz.
“(It was a) nice cool rainy night win,” Panthers coach Keith Scott said. (We did an) excellent job controlling the game with possession and movement.”
Patton will cap its regular season today with a home contest versus league-leading Hendersonville. The Panthers will look to hand the Bearcats their first MF7 loss of the season.
West Lincoln 4, East Burke 3 (2OT)
The Cavaliers (3-14-2, 2-10-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) dropped a double-overtime heartbreaker at home late Monday in league action. The Rebels led 2-1 at the half before EB made it 2-2 at the end of regulation. It was 3-3 after one OT before West Lincoln put it away.
The victory was the visitors’ first in conference play was their first in 50 tries since 2017.
East Burke travels to CVAC foe West Caldwell to end the regular season this afternoon.
Watauga 1, Freedom 0
The Patriots (7-8-4, 3-5-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) fell as they were shut out in a close, low-scoring affair late Monday in Boone. No more details were available.
Freedom will host its last regular-season game today versus NWC foe Alexander Central.
JV FOOTBALL East Burke game moved up
The JV Cavaliers (2-5, 1-4 CVAC) will play their season finale at home versus West Caldwell today instead of Thursday. The rescheduling was announced by the school on Tuesday morning.
M.S. VOLLEYBALL East Burke 3, West McDowell 1
The Lady Raiders (5-5 Foothills Athletic Conf.) got back to .500 in league play with a four-set win over the host Lady Spartans late Monday in Marion, 25-13, 24-26, 26-24, 25-19.
East Burke was led on offense by Anna Coble and Hermione Garro, at the service line by Sydney Mosteller, Heaven Waycaster and Amanda McLean, and on defense by Clarissa Towery and Addie Brittain.
EB capped the FAC regular season by hosting East McDowell late Tuesday.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.