H.S. ROUNDUP: Witherspoon tops locals at 1A/2A girls golf states

SOUTHERN PINES — Patton junior Allie Witherspoon was the top finisher out of a trio of Burke County girls golfers at the NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships, which started Monday and finished up Tuesday at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines.

After shooting a 15-over 87 for a 15th-place tie on Day 1, Witherspoon shot a 23-over 95 on Tuesday to finish in a tie for 20th place at 38-over. Draughn’s Lindsey Hodge, who was tied for 26th after the first day with a 22-over 94, earned a 26-over 98 on Tuesday to finish in outright 30th at 48-over. And Katie Riebel, Witherspoon’s Lady Panthers teammate, who was tied for 34th after one day with a 25-over 97, shot a 24-over 96 on Tuesday and finished tied for 31st at 49-over.

Witherspoon on Tuesday parred four holes, including the first and second. She bogeyed 10 other holes in the second round of the 36-hole event.

Hodge made par on four holes on Tuesday, two apiece on the front and back nines. She also shot for bogey on five holes.

And Riebel parred five holes on Tuesday, four of which were on the back nine. She also had seven bogeys, including on the first, second and third holes.