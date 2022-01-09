H.S. Roundup

CANDLER — The Patton wrestling team competed in four matches Saturday at the Enka Duals, gaining their only win over Asheville 36-18.

The losses for the Panthers (10-15, 2-0 MF7) came against Erwin, Mountain Heritage and North Buncombe.

Sawyer James and Dilan Patton led the way with four wins each.

James (126, 31-5) gained three wins by pinfall, including a 46-second bout versus North Buncombe, and a win by forfeit versus Erwin.

Patton (160, 26-2) earned a 17-3 major decision victory versus Erwin, two pinfalls versus Mountain Heritage and Asheville, and a forfeit versus North Buncombe.

Other key Patton wrestlers included Danny Marshall (182, 2 pins, forfeit), Kamden Stephens (195, 2 forfeits, pinfall), Luke Parker (113/120, pinfall, forfeit), and Jeffery Rivas (285, pinfall, forfeit).