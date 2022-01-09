 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
H.S. Roundup
0 Comments

H.S. Roundup

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CANDLER — The Patton wrestling team competed in four matches Saturday at the Enka Duals, gaining their only win over Asheville 36-18.

The losses for the Panthers (10-15, 2-0 MF7) came against Erwin, Mountain Heritage and North Buncombe.

Sawyer James and Dilan Patton led the way with four wins each.

James (126, 31-5) gained three wins by pinfall, including a 46-second bout versus North Buncombe, and a win by forfeit versus Erwin.

Patton (160, 26-2) earned a 17-3 major decision victory versus Erwin, two pinfalls versus Mountain Heritage and Asheville, and a forfeit versus North Buncombe.

Other key Patton wrestlers included Danny Marshall (182, 2 pins, forfeit), Kamden Stephens (195, 2 forfeits, pinfall), Luke Parker (113/120, pinfall, forfeit), and Jeffery Rivas (285, pinfall, forfeit).

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bears and Vikings Countdown to Kickoff

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Freedom’s King wins award
High School

Freedom’s King wins award

Freedom girls basketball senior forward Zakiah King is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau county athlete of the week for games played Dec. 27 to Jan. 1.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert