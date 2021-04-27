H.S. ROUNDUPS: Draughn softball, soccer top EB in last conference meetings until at least ’25

ICARD — The first 2021 meeting on the softball diamond between rivals Draughn and East Burke was an eight-inning thriller.

But on Monday, early dominance in the pitchers’ circle and at the batters’ box for the Lady Wildcats secured a 9-3 road win over the Lady Cavaliers, their fourth straight and 18th overall in the teams’ 26 head-to-head meetings. It marked the schools’ final meeting in league play until at least 2025 with both headed opposite ways in realignment in August.

Monday’s contest started with pitcher Dakota Melancon tossing four straight no-hit innings as her DHS squad built a 6-0 lead.

“I just thought (more) of being there for the team, just having the teammates to back me up,” said Melancon.

Katie Cozort scored the first run for Draughn (7-5 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) off a first-inning single by Regan Winkler. Three runs were added in the third inning courtesy of a single by Bailey Bryant and a two-run single by Brianna Nations, scoring Chloe Gary, Melancon and Bryant.

Cozort and Gary scored their second runs in the fourth while Melancon, Bryant, and Nations each batted in a run in the top of the sixth to finish Draughn’s scoring.