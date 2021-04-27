H.S. ROUNDUPS: Draughn softball, soccer top EB in last conference meetings until at least ’25

ICARD — The first 2021 meeting on the softball diamond between rivals Draughn and East Burke was an eight-inning thriller.
But on Monday, early dominance in the pitchers’ circle and at the batters’ box for the Lady Wildcats secured a 9-3 road win over the Lady Cavaliers, their fourth straight and 18th overall in the teams’ 26 head-to-head meetings. It marked the schools’ final meeting in league play until at least 2025 with both headed opposite ways in realignment in August.
Monday’s contest started with pitcher Dakota Melancon tossing four straight no-hit innings as her DHS squad built a 6-0 lead.
“I just thought (more) of being there for the team, just having the teammates to back me up,” said Melancon.
Katie Cozort scored the first run for Draughn (7-5 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) off a first-inning single by Regan Winkler. Three runs were added in the third inning courtesy of a single by Bailey Bryant and a two-run single by Brianna Nations, scoring Chloe Gary, Melancon and Bryant.
Cozort and Gary scored their second runs in the fourth while Melancon, Bryant, and Nations each batted in a run in the top of the sixth to finish Draughn’s scoring.
The Lady Cavaliers (4-8 NWFAC) scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the sixth with Danielle Foxx scoring off a Madyson Johnson double and a two-run double by Katherine Greene pushing Johnson and Grace Hammack across home plate.
Melancon finished her complete-game performance by only allowing five hits and four walks with five strikeouts. Gary (two doubles, three runs), Melancon (two runs, two RBIs) and Cozort (two runs) all led Draughn with three hits.
Johnson, Hammack, Greene, Foxx and Kayleigh Icard each registered a hit for EB. Icard (6 IP, K), and Kaylee Paige (1 IP, K) split time in the circle.
St. Stephens 3, Freedom 0
The Lady Patriots (0-13, 0-11 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) fell Monday in Hickory, as all the Lady Indians’ runs came in bottom of the fourth. Sarah Armentrout (double) and Haley Powell had Freedom’s only hits, and pitcher Mikhayla Lingafelt struck out six and allowed six hits and three runs in a complete-game effort.
SOCCER
Draughn 5, EB 0
Nearly one month after notching a double hat trick against the Lady Cavaliers (3-8-1 NWFAC), Draughn senior Haley Lowman narrowly missed pulling off another one against the county rival, scoring all five Lady Wildcat goals in Monday’s road win.
The result leaves Draughn (6-5 NWFAC) one win away from clinching its first-ever winning record in the sport.
“We were able to tie the school record with six wins, and hopefully we can even break it. And that’s in an abbreviated season,” Draughn coach Shawn Street said. “Haley is our only senior, so we will be returning (almost) the entire team, so the future looks very bright.”
Lowman scored in a myriad of ways, from great assists from teammates to penalty kicks to inbound passes as she continued to be a one-woman wrecking crew against EB. She scored in the fifth, 10th, 35th, 36th and 51st minutes of play.
St. Stephens 6, Freedom 1
The Lady Patriots (6-5 NWC) fell to Saint on the road Monday. No more details were available.
TENNIS
Watauga 9, Freedom 0
The Patriots (0-7, 0-5 NWC) were swept in Boone on Monday, with the No. 1 doubles team of Adam Xiong/Jacob Crawford winning a team-best six games in defeat.
GOLF
EB 3rd at Cedar Rock
The Cavaliers (348) placed third in Monday’s NWFAC match at Cedar Rock in Lenoir, led by Sam Mace (77), Peyton Smith (82), Eli Carico (91) and Luke Elliott (98). Patton (393) was fifth, paced by Brady Chamberlain (85), Dilan Patton (97), Will Radford (102) and Hayden Stoer (109), and Draughn (449) was last out of eight teams, led by Jaxon Smith’s 104.
West Caldwell (331) won the team portion, and Hibriten’s Maddox Whittington (70) was medalist. League play concludes today at Mimosa Hills.
