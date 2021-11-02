H.S. SOCCER PLAYOFFS: Patton, Freedom dropped in round one

THOMASVILLE — The Patton boys soccer team fought throughout the second half attempting to play catch-up but couldn’t make it happen Monday night in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A state soccer playoffs, losing at No. 14 seed East Davidson, 1-0.

No. 19 Patton (14-5-1) was making its return to the postseason for the first time since 2018, one year removed from a run to the West final.

Patton long-time coach Keith Scott said he wanted to thanks the seniors — Connor Webb, Connor Rudisill, Kenji Vue, Anthony Hernandez, Eliseo Ramirez, Aid Castro, Bryan Cruz, Jacob Hammons and Vance Jones — for their contributions to the program both this season and in years past.

“It’s never fun when it’s over, but this was an amazing group of young men who have much to be proud of,” Scott said. “I am most thankful for their team attitude. They supported each other, cheered for each other and enjoyed being together. The returning players have much to look forward to next season as this team has set the expectations for a return to success.”

No. 14 East Davidson (12-5-1) advances to visit No. 3 Salisbury (18-2) in the second round Thursday.

