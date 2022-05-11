H.S. SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS ROUNDUP: Draughn wins on road in 1st round

ASHEBORO — Luck wasn’t on the Draughn softball team's side during the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs seeding process, but it didn’t seem to matter once the postseason actually began.

Earning the No. 17 seed in the West and missing out on a home playoff opener by one slot, the Lady Wildcats made sure things went their way against the team that collected that No. 16 seed, Uwharrie Charter, claiming a 10-5 road win late Tuesday.

The difficult cranks up another notch on Thursday when the Lady Wildcats (16-8) travel to Norwood to face top-seeded South Stanly (23-3).

After the teams battled to a 3-3 tie in the first inning, Maddie Crouch gave the visitors the lead with a solo home run, setting the tone for the victory to come.

DHS expanded its lead to 5-3 in the third frame, 8-3 in the fourth and 9-4 in the sixth before both squads tacked on one run apiece in the seventh and final inning.

Regan Winkler led the Lady Wildcats at the plate with three doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Crouch (two runs), Maddison Powell (double, RBI, two runs), Laney Winebarger (RBI, two runs), and Katie Hamm all had two hits apiece for the Lady Wildcats.

Katie Cozort added a hit, two RBIs and two runs for DHS and Brianna Nations (RBI) and Macie Shelton each tallied one RBI.

Hamm earned the win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing four runs on four hits with two strikeouts in three innings of work.

Linebarger pitched four innings, allowing just one run on five hits and recording one strikeout.

Providence Grove 9, Patton 2

The No. 32 West seed Lady Panthers (11-13) saw their season come to a close with a loss in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs in Franklinville late Tuesday to the top-seeded Lady Patriots.

After a scoreless first inning, Patton fell behind 5-0 in the second frame, 7-0 in the third and 9-0 in the fourth before plating both of its runs in the top of the fifth inning.

PHS was led by hits from Katie Lail and Kara Redwine and runs from Emma Grindstaff and Hailey Snodgrass.

Marleigh Carswell threw all six innings in the circle for the Panthers, scattering seven earned runs and 16 hits.