H.S. SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: East Burke goes 2-1, claims trophy at inaugural Burke Bash

East Burke coach Tracy Greene beamed as she held the champion’s trophy following a day of inaugural Burke Bash softball action at Patton High School.

"We have been playing some good ball," Greene said Friday night. "We hit the ball well today. We knew we were going to have to hit the ball well."

The Lady Cavaliers (9-10) banged out 15 hits in finishing the day of five-inning game action between the four Burke County high school teams with a 10-3 victory over Freedom. Earlier, the Cavaliers defeated Draughn, 4-3, and lost to Patton, 4-3.

East Burke ended the day with a 2-1 record along with Freedom, which had defeated Patton 5-3 and Draughn 6-5 before the loss, and with Patton, which also had defeated Draughn 7-4. East Burke won the trophy as the result of the three-team, tie-breaker for allowing the fewest runs on the day. East Burke allowed opponents only 10 runs as compared to Patton allowing 12 and Freedom 18.

Greene attributed that in part to the endurance of pitcher Addy Fortenberry.

“Addy Fortenberry pitched the whole day,” Greene said. “Addy played really well.”

In the decisive 10-3 victory over Freedom (4-15), Fortenberry allowed only four hits. All of Freedom’s hits came in a three-run third inning on singles by Jasmine Webb, Izzy Edmonson, Tristan Silva Juarez and Daniell Robinson.

In contrast, East Burke banged out 15 hits, including three apiece by Grace Hammack and Kyndal Morrison and two apiece by Kaitlyn Nations, Taylor Bostain, Catherine Hammack and Madyson Johnson. Raegen Carter added the Cavaliers’ other hit.

Bostain swung the power bat for the Cavaliers. She homered twice with blasts against Freedom and Patton after grounding out twice in the opener against Draughn.

“I just wanted to do better in the second game and in my first at-bat I hit a home run,” Bostain said. “Then it just continued through the day.”

Patton 7, Draughn 4

The Lady Panthers (9-9) used a pair of three-run outbursts to end their day with a 2-1 record with the three-run victory over Draughn (12-7).

Cierra Lail led Patton’s eight-hit attack with a single and a two-run double. Katie Lail, Bridget Patrick, Hailey Snodgrass, Kara Redwine, Kadence Clontz and Kailey Buchanan also delivered hits for the Panthers.

Maddie Crouch belted a double and a two-run homer, and Katie Cozort doubled and singled to lead Draughn’s seven-hit attack. Maddison Powell, Regan Winkler and Brianna Nations also added singles.

“We competed well in the last game,” said Draughn coach Chris Cozort, whose club finished 0-3 despite having defeated Freedom 11-0, Patton 19-8 and East Burke 9-3 earlier in the season. “We have been hit by the injury bug. The last game, we only had nine players in the dugout. Our other pitcher had a vacation planned before this was scheduled.”

Patton coach Edwin James said he was pleased with how the Panthers finished the day after starting with a 5-3 loss to Freedom.

“We started slow this morning, but we came back at the end of the first game,” he said. “We kept fighting and got through the rest of the day.”

East Burke 4, Draughn 3

In the day's first game, which started at 9 a.m., EB was led by Kyndal Morrison (2 for 2, double), Fortenberry (hit, RBI), Love' Tallent (hit, RBI), Johnson (walk-off hit, RBI) and Kaylee Paige (RBI) as it erased a one-run deficit heading into the bottom of the fifth.

Fortenberry scattered three earned runs, three hits, two walks and seven strikeouts.

Freedom 5, Patton 3

In the 11 a.m. time slot, FHS picked up its first win of the day after building a 3-0 lead through three innings.

Freedom was led by Kelbony Clark (3 for 3, two RBIs, run), Silva Juarez (2 for 3) and Lani Billings (hit, run). Destiny White had a strikeout in the circle.

PHS was led by hits from Cierra Lail and Kadence Clontz.

Patton 4, East Burke 3

At 1 p.m., the Lady Panthers scored all four of their runs in the final half-inning to steal their first win of the day, led by Hailey Snodgrass (hit, run), Katie Lail (hit, run), Cierra Lail (hit, run, RBI), Bridget Patrick (hit, run, RBI) and Kara Redwine (hit).

For EB, Bostain had a home run and Catherine Hammack (RBI), Tallent (run) and Grace Hammack hit doubles.

Freedom 6, Draughn 5

In the 3 p.m. game, Freedom rallied from an early 3-0 deficit behind Webb (2 for 2, RBI, two runs), Billings (2 for 3, run), Jernigan (hit, two RBIs) and Silva Juarez (two RBIs).

Robinson pitched, tallying three strikeouts.

Ray Duckworth can be reached at sports@morganton.com.