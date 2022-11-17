H.S. SWIMMING ROUNDUP: NCSSM-Morganton sweeps top spots at Patton meet

The NCSSM-Morganton swim teams captured first place in boys and girls action at a season-opening meet hosted by Patton at Morganton’s Mountain View Aquatic Center on Wednesday.

The host Panthers finished second (boys) and fourth (girls). The meet also included Hendersonville (third in boys, second in girls) and R-S Central (fourth in boys, third in girls).

In individual boys events, Patton’s Coley Welch won the 50 freestyle (23.91) and NCSSM-Morganton’s Christos Papaioannou won the 100 breaststroke (1:05.88). Other podium finishes included Coley in the 100 breaststroke (second, 1:14.62), Patton’s Evan Vaughn in the 500 freestyle (second, 7:49.06), NCSSM-Morganton’s Lucas Nagel in the 100 backstroke (second, 1:09.34), NCSSM-Morganton’s Bobby McAdams in the 50 freestyle (third, 29.04) and 200 freestyle (third, 2:31.94), NCSSM-Morganton’s Ellis Waitz in the 100 freestyle (third, 1:16.61) and NCSSM-Morganton’s William Johnson in the 100 butterfly (third, 1:57.78).

Girls individual event winners included NCSSM-Morganton’s Anneliese Pinnell in the 100 butterfly (1:07.74) and 200 freestyle (2:15.12) and NCSSM-Morganton’s Theryn Miller in the 50 freestyle (33.77). Other podium finishes came from Patton’s Allie Parris in the 200 freestyle (third, 3:43.90) and NCSSM-Morganton’s Katelyn Holland in the 100 breaststroke (third, 1:46.63) and 100 backstroke (third, 1:28.12).

Relay winners in boys included NCSSM-Morganton’s 200 medley (2:12.36), 200 freestyle (1:50.51) and 400 freestyle (4:14.17) teams. Girls relay winners were NCSSM-Morganton’s 200 medley (2:30.19) and 200 freestyle (2:15.22) teams.

Draughn at Watauga meet

The Wildcats’ swim teams were swept in a season-opening, four-team dual meet hosted by Watauga in Boone late Wednesday. The DHS boys lost to Watauga 102-55, St. Stephens 91-66 and Science Hill (Tenn.) 131-37 while the Draughn girls lost to Watauga 132-33, St. Stephens 98-50 and Science Hill 121-38.

The top performer for the Draughn boys was Trey Jensen, who finished second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 breaststroke with an automatic regional qualifying time.

In girls, DHS was led by Rhyannon Reasoner, who finished fourth in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 500 freestyle with an automatic regional qualifying time, and Abby Wood, who was fifth in the 50 freestyle.