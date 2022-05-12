H.S. TRACK REGIONAL PREVIEW: County athletes headed to 1A, 2A, 3A West meets

ICARD — All four Burke County high schools will be well-represented this weekend at the NCHSAA West Regional track and field meets hosted by East Burke (1A, 2A) and Enka (3A).

The 2A meet is scheduled for Friday and the 1A and 3A regional meets are Saturday.

East Burke sophomore K.J. Byrd leads the Cavaliers as he seeks to defend his 2A West Regional boys pole vault championship. Byrd also earned the top ranking in the high jump and qualified for the 110 hurdles (second) and long jump (third).

Senior Spencer Goins is another top-ranked EB qualifier in the boys 100 (first) and 200 (second).

Avery Fraley (high jump, second), Kolby Byrd (shot put, fourth), Ian Cox (high jump, fourth) and and Davin Price (triple jump, fifth) also received high regional rankings for the EB boys.

The Cavaliers are also represented in all four relay events including the CVAC-champion 4x100 relay squad of Goins, Frlary, Asher Gebhard and Mason Robison.

Meah Walsh received the highest regional ranking (fourth, girls 3,200) for the Lady Cavaliers.

The CVAC conference champion 4x800 relay and Taylor Bostain (shot put, discus) are other key EB regional qualifiers to watch.

Patton’s 4x800 boys relay team also will be defending a regional championship as the Panthers received the top ranking. The squad includes Austin McGuire, Charlie Bennett, Caden Clontz, and Vance Jones.

After winning the boys 400 at last year’s 2A West Regional meet, Jones received the top ranking in the 800 this go-around.

McGuire (400, fourth), Clontz (1,600, fourth) and Connor Rudisill (high jump, fifth) received high regional rankings. PHS also has a relay team in the boys 4x400.

Madi Clay leads the Lady Panthers as a returning state qualifier in the 3,200, receiving the top ranking in the event and also qualifying in the 1,600 (third).

Draughn qualified in two events for Saturday’s 1A West Regional, including Lainey Proffitt (girls pole vault, seventh) and Reed Farrar (boys 3,200, fifth). Proffitt won the pole vault at last week’s Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference championship meet. Farrar finished runner-up in the 3,200 at the WHC championships.

Freedom is represented by seven 3A West Regional qualifiers, led by Katie Deacon (girls 1,600, second; 3,200, fourth; 800) and Drew Costello (boys long jump, third; triple jump, fourth). Colby Anderson (boys 1600, 3200) is another double-qualifier for Freedom.

