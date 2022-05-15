H.S. TRACK REGIONALS ROUNDUP: Draughn, Freedom runners headed to states

ICARD — Both of Draughn's qualifiers to the NCHSAA 1A West Regional meet now are headed to the 1A state championships, as well.

In a regional meet the Wildcats hosted at East Burke High School on Saturday, both competing DHS athletes secured top four finishing positions to guarantee themselves a berth into next weekend's state finals.

In the boys 3200, Reed Farrar placed third with a time of 10:37.63.

And in the girls pole vault, Lainey Proffitt was fourth with a mark of 8'6".

Freedom in 3A West meet

Three Patriots athletes qualified for next weekend's NCHSAA 3A state championships with top four finishes in Saturday's 3A West Regional, hosted by Enka High School in Candler.

Senior Drew Costello was a double-qualifier for FHS. He placed first in the boys long jump with a mark of 22'8". Costello also finished third in the boys triple jump with a distance of 41'6.5".

In other boys action for Freedom, Dalton Brittain attained a state berth in the 800 by finishing fourth with a time of 2:03.38.

And for the Lady Patriots, Katie Deacon became a state qualifier for the girls 1600 by placing second with a time of 5:20.24.

22 total berths for Burke County

Draughn's and Freedom's state championship berths bring Burke County's total to 22 along with the 16 combined berths earned by East Burke and Patton at Friday's NCHSAA 2A West Regional, hosted by the Cavaliers in Icard.

For EB, those included K.J. Byrd (boys 110 hurdles, high jump, long jump, pole vault), Spencer Goins (boys 100, 200), Brady Bostain (boys shot put), Ian Cox (boys high jump), Avery Fraley (boys high jump), Meah Walsh (girls 3200) and the boys 4x100 relay team.

And for the Panthers, those included Vance Jones (boys 800), Madi Clay (girls 3200) and the boys 4x800 relay team.

The NCHSAA 2A and 3A state championships will take place on Friday and the 1A state finals will be Saturday, all at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.