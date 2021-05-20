H.S. TRACK ROUNDUP: Both Freedom teams 2nd in NWC meet

MARION — Both the Freedom boys and girls track and field teams placed second on Wednesday in a four-team Northwestern 3A/4A Conference meet versus host McDowell as well as Watauga and Hickory, with both Watauga teams winning.

The Patriots claimed 14 gold medals on the day, eight on the girls side and six in boys events.

Freedom senior Lee Kania won three events for a third consecutive meet, collecting wins in the girls 100-meter hurdles (17.99), 300 hurdles (52.97) and shot put (29’6”). Sophomore Katie Deacon won twice, taking the 800 (2:42.18) and 1600 (5:47.36). Sophomore Sheyla Hernandez won the 3200 (15:38.56), freshman Caroline McCracken won the long jump (14’9”) and FHS also won the 4x400 girls relay.

The boys had four individual winners: senior Tay Lowdermilk (100 meters, 11.71), junior Dalton Brittain (800 meters, 2:11.60) and sophomores Colby Anderson (1600 meters, 5:08.64) and Jalen Kee (200 meters, 23.68). The Pats also claimed the boys 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

Byrd breaks county PV record

East Burke freshman KJ Byrd broke a 16-year-old Burke County record Wednesday in a four-team Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference meet at West Iredell as part of his outstanding four-win afternoon.