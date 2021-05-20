H.S. TRACK ROUNDUP: Both Freedom teams 2nd in NWC meet

MARION — Both the Freedom boys and girls track and field teams placed second on Wednesday in a four-team Northwestern 3A/4A Conference meet versus host McDowell as well as Watauga and Hickory, with both Watauga teams winning.
The Patriots claimed 14 gold medals on the day, eight on the girls side and six in boys events.
Freedom senior Lee Kania won three events for a third consecutive meet, collecting wins in the girls 100-meter hurdles (17.99), 300 hurdles (52.97) and shot put (29’6”). Sophomore Katie Deacon won twice, taking the 800 (2:42.18) and 1600 (5:47.36). Sophomore Sheyla Hernandez won the 3200 (15:38.56), freshman Caroline McCracken won the long jump (14’9”) and FHS also won the 4x400 girls relay.
The boys had four individual winners: senior Tay Lowdermilk (100 meters, 11.71), junior Dalton Brittain (800 meters, 2:11.60) and sophomores Colby Anderson (1600 meters, 5:08.64) and Jalen Kee (200 meters, 23.68). The Pats also claimed the boys 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Byrd breaks county PV record
East Burke freshman KJ Byrd broke a 16-year-old Burke County record Wednesday in a four-team Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference meet at West Iredell as part of his outstanding four-win afternoon.
Byrd cleared 14 feet, 6 inches in the boys pole vault to win the event and top the record set by Joe Irvin of Freedom in 2005 (14’3¼”). He also won the 110-meter hurdles (17.02), high jump (6’) and triple jump (39’7”).
EB also had a triple winner and double winner as both its boys and girls teams placed second. Meah Walsh won the girls 800 meters (2:55.56) plus the 1600 (6:20.73) and 3200 (13:39.00), and Noah Rooks claimed the boys shot put (43’3”) and discus (136’ ).
Other EB winners were Ambria White (girls shot put, 27’11”), Claire Cook (girls high jump, 4’6”), Chloe Cook (girls pole vault, 7’2”), Taylor Bostain (girls discus, 87’6”) and Luke Elliott (boys 800, 2:10.26).
Both Draughn teams finished fourth, led by wins from Reed Farrar (boys 3200, 10:46.39), Luke Blalock (15’9”) and Alexis Diaz (girls triple jump, 27’2”).
Draughn, Patton at Hibriten
The Wildcats girls were third and the boys fourth, and the Panthers boys took third and the girls fourth place at Monday’s four-team makeup meet in Lenoir.
Patton’s Destin Joseph (boys long jump, 17’; triple jump, 36’11”) was the county’s lone double winner. Other PHS boys wins came via Vance Jones (400, 51.91), Austin McGuire (800, 2:12.23) and Jackston Brown (300 hurdles, 46.48).
Draughn won two boys events as Farrar claimed the 3200 (10:49.92) and Andrew Albright the 1600 (4:56.37).
