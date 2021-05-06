H.S. TRACK ROUNDUP: EB hosts 1st meet in 7 years

ICARD — East Burke hosted its first track & field meet since the spring 2014 season Wednesday in a four-team Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference meet with county foes Draughn and Patton plus West Caldwell.

The Lady Cavaliers were able to come out victorious on the new blue rubberized home track, beating out the runner-up Lady Panthers 63-52 behind four first-place event wins and six runner-up finishes. The Draughn girls (39) placed third.

In a closer overall team race on the boys side, West won with 71.5 points, followed in order by Patton (62.5), EB (57) and Draughn (40).

"There were many personal records recorded for our girls and boys. That is our goal, for each meet to get better," said EB head coach AJ Schwankert. "There were many who pretty gritty about being the first to compete on the new surface and having a home meet for the first time in many years."

Some of the key events for EB came in the shot put and discus throws as Ambria White (shot put, first; 28’3”), Taylor Bostain (discus, first; 86’10”), Sierra Pelham and Emily Burkeen placed in the top four in both events, with Bostain winning in the discus by over 20 feet.