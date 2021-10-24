H.S. VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS ROUNDUP: Patton knocks off Hendersonville in 1st round

HENDERSONVILLE — The Patton volleyball team evened the score against conference rival Hendersonville and advanced in the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs yet again with Saturday’s four-set win in the first round, 25-10, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19.
The No. 18 Lady Panthers (17-5) now have won at least one playoff game in three straight seasons. The previous two campaigns both saw Patton advance to the 2A West Regional semifinals, the first ending versus now-Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference opponent Brevard and the second ending against then-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foe Foard.
Saturday’s match was Patton’s third versus No. 15 Hendersonville in a 10-day span, and the win evened the season series to two apiece, with PHS getting the last laugh. After the Panthers claimed the MF7 regular-season meeting on Sept. 21, the Lady Bearcats came back to win the regular season finale and the MF7 Tournament semifinal game last week, bumping PHS to a wild card berth.
The road team won all four of those meetings.
Statistical leaders for PHS were Izora Gragg (33 assists, 12 digs, four aces), Kenady Roper (23 digs, 22 kills, two aces), Christina Skelly (17 assists, 11 digs, three aces), Kinley Attaway (17 digs), Lainey Poteet (11 kills, six digs), Danielle Wojcik (seven kills, three blocks), Hayley Caraway (seven kills) and Katie Stoudenmire (six digs).
Patton now advances to visit No. 2 Southwestern Randolph (23-5) in the second round on Tuesday in Asheboro. The Lady Cougars topped No. 31 Forbush in straight sets on Saturday.
The winner of that matchup will go on to the third round on Thursday to see either No. 7 West Stanly (23-4) or No. 23 Polk County (11-13), another MF7 squad.
South Stanly 3, Draughn 2
The No. 18 Lady Wildcats (13-9) were eliminated in the first round of the 1A state postseason late Saturday in Norwood, 18-25, 25-14, 26-28, 25-23, 10-15.
The loss ends the season for Draughn, which went 8-4 in its inaugural campaign in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, good for second in the league and a wild card playoff spot.
It was Draughn’s first playoff action since 2019, which also marked a first-round exit, that one in the 2A classification. The Wildcats also dropped first-round playoff matches in 2018 and 2017. DHS’ most recent postseason victory came in 2016, when the team advanced to the second round in 2A.
The Lady Rowdy Rebel Bulls (15-8) face No. 2 Murphy (20-2) in Tuesday’s second round.