H.S. VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS ROUNDUP: Patton knocks off Hendersonville in 1st round

Patton now advances to visit No. 2 Southwestern Randolph (23-5) in the second round on Tuesday in Asheboro. The Lady Cougars topped No. 31 Forbush in straight sets on Saturday.

The winner of that matchup will go on to the third round on Thursday to see either No. 7 West Stanly (23-4) or No. 23 Polk County (11-13), another MF7 squad.

South Stanly 3, Draughn 2

The No. 18 Lady Wildcats (13-9) were eliminated in the first round of the 1A state postseason late Saturday in Norwood, 18-25, 25-14, 26-28, 25-23, 10-15.

The loss ends the season for Draughn, which went 8-4 in its inaugural campaign in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, good for second in the league and a wild card playoff spot.

It was Draughn’s first playoff action since 2019, which also marked a first-round exit, that one in the 2A classification. The Wildcats also dropped first-round playoff matches in 2018 and 2017. DHS’ most recent postseason victory came in 2016, when the team advanced to the second round in 2A.

The Lady Rowdy Rebel Bulls (15-8) face No. 2 Murphy (20-2) in Tuesday’s second round.