H.S. VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Lady Panthers win to clinch playoff berth

The host Patton volleyball team defeated Hibriten on Monday evening, 25-17, 25-11, 25-8, to seal a second consecutive NCHSAA 2A state playoff spot as the Northwestern Foothills Conference’s No. 2 seed.

Patton (10-2) — which advanced to the 2A West semifinals last season — tallied 17 aces as a team on Monday, its second-highest total of the season, as Ella Gragg supplied a season-best seven to lead the way, adding a team-high 13 kills plus four digs.

The Lady Panthers were also led statistically by Izora Gragg (33 assists, three digs, ace, block), Kenady Roper (nine kills, seven digs, three assists, two aces), Danielle Wojcik (nine kills, block, dig), Cameron Greene (seven kills, three digs, block, dig), Lainey Poteet (three kills, three digs, two blocks), Christina Skelly (three aces), Kinley Attaway (two aces) and Katie Stoudenmire (three digs, two aces).

Patton has claimed all 10 of its wins this year via sweep.

Patton hosted Draughn late Tuesday and ends the regular season Thursday at East Burke.

Hickory 3, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (0-12, 0-10 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) lost 18-25, 18-25, 13-25 at Hickory on Monday. No Freedom individual statistics were available. Freedom hosts rival McDowell today to finish the season.

