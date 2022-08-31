H.S. VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Patton, East Burke drop conference openers

COLUMBUS —The Patton volleyball team suffered its first loss of the year in straight sets in its Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference opener at Polk County late Tuesday, 25-12, 25-14, 25-17.

The Lady Wolverines scored the match’s first point and played tough defense from there, according to a report by PolkSports.com.

Polk County took leads of 10-5 and 15-7 in the first set and finished it off with another 10-5 run.

In the second set, the Wolverines quickly opened a 10-4 lead and went on a 7-2 run from there, later leading by a 20-10 margin before closing out the set.

PC battled through an injury to win the third set, which went back and forth with the Lady Panthers (5-1, 0-1 MF7) before the hosts took control late.

Olivia Overholt (12 kills), Morgan Yoder (seven) and Ada Kelley (six) led the attack against Patton for the hosts.

The Lady Panthers step back into nonconference play on Thursday, hosting crosstown rival Freedom for their final non-league match of the regular season.

Maiden 3, East Burke 0

The Lady Cavaliers (2-5, 0-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) dropped their league-opener on the road late Tuesday in Maiden in straight sets, 25-13, 25-20, 25-13.

East Burke was led offensively by Aubree Grigg (seven kills), Trysten Hare (five kills), Katherine Greene (three kills, ace, assist), Claire Cook (kill), Addy Fortenberry (two aces, 10 assists), Janiyah Reinhardt-Phillips (ace) and Caroline Pruitt (three assists).

Leading on the defensive side for EB were Pruitt (eight digs), Reese Abernethy (eight digs, 15 serve receptions), Fortenberry (seven digs, five serve receptions), Hare (three digs, block, serve reception), Greene (three digs, four serve receptions), Grigg (two digs, five blocks), Katie Herrell (dig, block), Claire Cook (dig, three serve receptions), Roxy Taylor (13 serve receptions) and Chloe Cook (serve reception).

The Lady Cavaliers will continue CVAC play on Thursday, returning home to host Bandys.