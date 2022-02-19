H.S. WRESTLING: Johnson-White, Patton headed to title matches

GREENSBORO — Two Burke County prep wrestlers are going for the gold.

East Burke's Caleb Johnson-White and Patton's Dilan Patton won their NCHSAA 2A state semifinal bouts on Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum, setting up chances to become state champions on Saturday.

Johnson-White is wrestling in the 145-pound weight class and Patton is competing at 152 pounds.

Johnson-White wrestled Surry Central's Jacob Price for the championship just before press time on Saturday while Patton faced off versus Surry Central's Jeremiah Price.

Johnson-White, who is 27-4 this season, won his semifinal match by pinning Roanoke Rapids' Wallace Bowser in 3:05. For Patton, who sports a 38-2 mark this winter, semifinal win came via a 7-3 decision over Newton-Conover's Jason Brawley.

In the quarterfinals earlier in the day, Johnson-White pinned Morehead's Ayden White in 3:25 while Patton earned a 6-3 decision victory over Morehead's Ephram Briggs.

In the first round on Thursday, Johnson-White won by pin in 1:56 over Bartlett Yancey's Dakota Wall and Patton won by pin in 1:25 over West Craven's Jacob Williams.