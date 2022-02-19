H.S. WRESTLING: Johnson-White, Patton headed to title matches

GREENSBORO — Two Burke County prep wrestlers are going for the gold.
East Burke's Caleb Johnson-White and Patton's Dilan Patton won their NCHSAA 2A state semifinal bouts on Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum, setting up chances to become state champions on Saturday.
Johnson-White is wrestling in the 145-pound weight class and Patton is competing at 152 pounds.
Johnson-White wrestled Surry Central's Jacob Price for the championship just before press time on Saturday while Patton faced off versus Surry Central's Jeremiah Price.
Johnson-White, who is 27-4 this season, won his semifinal match by pinning Roanoke Rapids' Wallace Bowser in 3:05. For Patton, who sports a 38-2 mark this winter, semifinal win came via a 7-3 decision over Newton-Conover's Jason Brawley.
In the quarterfinals earlier in the day, Johnson-White pinned Morehead's Ayden White in 3:25 while Patton earned a 6-3 decision victory over Morehead's Ephram Briggs.
In the first round on Thursday, Johnson-White won by pin in 1:56 over Bartlett Yancey's Dakota Wall and Patton won by pin in 1:25 over West Craven's Jacob Williams.
In 3A, Freedom's Kalvin Khang, competing in the 145-pound weight class, lost his first-round match on Thursday to Currituck's Ryan Fisher by a 6-1 decision. Khang rebounded on Friday, winning his first-round consolation match by pin in 3:00 over Eastern Alamance's Damien Beaver, then advancing through the consolation quarterfinals courtesy of a forfeit win over Southern Guilford's Stephen Cotton.
Khang's consolation semifinal late Saturday was against North Davidson's Ian Murdock, with the winner to take on Fisher in the consolation title match, marking a potential rematch for Khang from the first round of the state tournament.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.