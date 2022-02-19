 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
H.S. WRESTLING: Johnson-White, Patton silver medalists
H.S. Wrestling

H.S. WRESTLING: Johnson-White, Patton silver medalists

GREENSBORO — Two Burke County wrestlers secured silver medals at Saturday's title matches of the NCHSAA 2A wrestling state championships, held at the Greensboro Coliseum.

East Burke senior Caleb Johnson-White, wrestling at 145 pounds, and Patton senior Dilan Patton, competing in the 152-pound classification, both finished second on the podium after dropping their title bouts.

Johnson-White, who compiled a 27-5 record this season, dropped an 8-2 decision versus Surry Central's Jacob Price, a sophomore.

Patton, who went 38-3 on the winter, lost his championship match to junior Jeremiah Price of Surry Central by a 26-9 technical fall.

In the 3A portion of the event, Freedom's Kalvin Khang, wrestling at 145 pounds, lost a third-round consolation match to North Davidson's Ian Murdock on a 6-4 decision. Khang finished the season with an 18-8 record.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

