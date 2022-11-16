H.S. WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Patton, Freedom go 1-2 at opening-day quads

The Patton wrestling team won one of three matchups at its season-opening quad-match at home in Morganton on Tuesday with Wilkes Central, South Caldwell and North Lincoln.

The Panthers (1-2) defeated Wilkes Central 39-38 but fell to North Lincoln 51-30 and to South Caldwell 50-24.

Anthony Ramirez at 182 pounds and Kamden Stephens at 195 were victorious in all three matches for PHS. Ramirez won via pin in all three of hits bouts while Stephens claimed victories by pin against Wilkes Central and South Caldwell and by forfeit versus North Lincoln.

Amari Izzard (113 and 120), Luke Parker (126), Sheldon Jordan (220) and Brayan Romero (285) won twice apiece for Patton. Izzard won at via forfeit both times, wrestling at 120 pounds versus Wilkes Central and 113 against North Lincoln. Parker won twice by pin versus Wilkes Central and South Caldwell. Jordan won via pin against both North Lincoln and South Caldwell. And Romero claimed a 6-4 decision over Wilkes Central and a forfeit win versus North Lincoln.

Parker Winters (113) and Luiz Hernandez (132) both claimed wins by pin versus Wilkes Central.

Freedom at Foard quad

The Patriots (1-2) also won once at a quad-match to open their season Tuesday, this one hosted in Newton by Foard and also including Hibriten and Mountain Island Charter.

Freedom won 51-18 over Mountain Island Charter but fell 76-3 to host Foard and 55-24 to Hibriten in what was classified as a nonconference matchup.

FHS collected two wins apiece from Jeulenea Khang (105), Trevor Throneburg (160) and Nathan Vue (285). Khang won by pin versus MIC and by a 3-2 decision versus Foard. Throneburg won by a 7-1 decision against MIC and by pin versus Hibriten. And Vue won via pin versus both MIC and Hibriten.

Trenton Walker (113) by forfeit versus MIC, Hank Hall via forfeit against MIC, John Aguilar Ramirez by pin versus MIC, Marco Velasquez by pin versus Hibriten, Kaleb Pearson via forfeit against MIC, Santos Martinez Cortes by pin versus Hibriten, Josh Glynn via forfeit versus MIC and Fredy Vicente Perez by forfeit against MIC all won once apiece for FHS.

Draughn at North Gaston quad

The Wildcats (0-3) were swept at season-opening quad Tuesday in Dallas that included host North Gaston, Newton-Conover and Marvin Ridge.

Draughn lost to Marvin Ridge 54-6, North Gaston 78-6 and Newton-Conover 78-3.

DHS’ wins came from Gaston Garrison (113) via forfeit versus Marvin Ridge, Andres Garcia Lopez (126) by 8-3 decision over Newton-Conover and Alex Huff (138) by forfeit versus North Gaston.